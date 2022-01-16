Undersea volcanic eruption caused tsunami, severe damage in Tonga

A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused "significant damage" to the island nation's capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off on Sunday.
People look at a damaged boat in a marina at Tutukaka, New Zealand, Jan. 16, 2022, after waves from a volcano eruption swept into the marina.
This combination of satellite images taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency and released by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), shows an undersea volcano eruption of the Pacific nation of Tonga, Jan. 15, 2022.
An aerial view of an unmanned boat near the mouth of Santa Cruz Harbor that was dragged by currents from effects of high tide and the tsunami caused by the eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai in Tonga, in Santa Cruz, California, U.S. Jan. 15, 2022 in this image taken with a drone and obtained from a social media video.
