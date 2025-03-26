Legendary jazz artist and Grammy and Tony Award winner Dee Dee Bridgewater is set to meet with music lovers in Istanbul and Ankara. With a career spanning over 40 years in jazz, Bridgewater has become one of the most respected names in the industry. She will perform at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall in Istanbul on April 6 and at the CSO Ada Ankara Ziraat Bankası Main Hall on April 7.

While preparing for her concerts in Türkiye, Bridgewater continues her worldwide tour, which includes special performances with the Big Band, Quartet and Grammy-winning pianist Bill Charlap.

Bridgewater will be joined by Miki Hayama on piano, Rosa Brunello on bass and Shirazette Tinnin on drums during her Istanbul and Ankara performances. She will perform beloved tracks from her extensive discography at these concerts.

About Dee Dee Bridgewater

Dee Dee Bridgewater, a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, most recently won the "Best Jazz Vocal Album" award for her album "Eleanora Fagan: To Billie with Love from Dee Dee."

Bridgewater began her professional career with the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Big Band and shared the stage with jazz greats such as Max Roach, Sonny Rollins, Dexter Gordon and Dizzy Gillespie during the 1970s.

In the 1980s, after exploring pop music, she moved to Paris and returned to her jazz roots, releasing albums that garnered international acclaim. One of her notable works is the Grammy-winning Dear Ella, which is dedicated to the legendary Ella Fitzgerald.

In addition to her success in jazz, Bridgewater has made a significant mark in musical theater. She won a Tony Award in 1975 for her role as "Glinda" in the Broadway production of The Wiz. She was also nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the Off-Broadway production of "Lady Day."