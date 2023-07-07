As we leave behind the fifth month since the devastating and traumatic earthquakes that ravaged southeastern Türkiye, a shimmering ray of hope emerges from the depths of despair.

The French Metz Grand Est National Orchestra, in harmonious collaboration with the Institut français, has ignited a symphony of compassion, painting a masterpiece of solidarity with affected musicians in the ravaged lands as the "Notes of Hope" concert on Thursday evening resonated all around Istanbul, rekindling the flickering flames of optimism and healing the wounds that time alone cannot mend.

Turkish musicians gift traditional reed flute to French orchestra during the press conference held in Palace of France, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 6, 2023. (Photo courtesy of IKSV)

Agreement in Istanbul's Palace of French

The project was introduced to press members through a meeting held in Istanbul's Palace of French amid intricate tapestries, engravings, imperial edicts, Aubusson carpets and Sevres vases, emphasizing on the grandeur and opulence of the palace.

Attending the meeting, Ambassador of France to Türkiye Herve Magro stated that during the introductory meeting of the "Notes of Hope" project, many musicians in the region needed instruments after the earthquakes of Feb. 6.

"An extraordinary effort has been made so far, and concrete results have been achieved. This project has demonstrated the cooperation between Türkiye and France," he said.

Magro thanked the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) for its dedicated work by establishing the Instrument Support Fund for the project. "We hope to see the notes of hope rise as soon as possible and contribute to the earthquake-affected regions," he added.

"As the French Embassy, we will support the cultural reconstruction process in Türkiye after the earthquake. Today, French and Turkish cultures come together, and we are acting together both emotionally and practically," he remarked.

Later, the project's ambassador, Can Çakmur, a young talented chamber pianist, IKSV Deputy General Manager Yeşim Gürer, and Sylvie Lemasson, the director-general of Institut Français Türkiye, signed the protocol agreement for the project as well.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Çakmur expressed his pride in being part of the project and said, "I believe that we can rebuild the region with culture and art."

Diplomats, musicians, and program organizers pose during "Notes of Hope" press conference held in Palace of France, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 6, 2023. (Photo courtesy of IKSV)

Gürer also emphasized that the fund they established to provide instrument support to music teachers and students affected by the earthquake has provided significant support to cultural development in the region.

"We have received applications from over 800 music students and instructors from 11 provinces for instrument support. By July, we have delivered instruments to over 180 students and teachers. We also tried to provide professional instruments to the Hatay Symphony Orchestra. The goal is to provide new instruments to over 500 students and instructors by the end of the year," she said.

Lemasson emphasized that they will provide 7 million euros ($7.61 million) in support to the project and issued a call: "French companies supporting our project have made a vital commitment. We expect your support in the short, medium, and long term."

After the signing ceremony, Ali Uğur, the artistic director and founder of the Hatay Academy Orchestra, and David Rehland, the artistic director and conductor of the Metz Grand East National Orchestra, exchanged local instruments as gifts. While France gifted two violins, Turkish counterparts gifted a traditional reed flute (ney) specifically crafted in Antakya, one of the areas devastated by the earthquakes.

Metz - Grand Est National Orchestra's conductor David Reiland (L) and Turkish pianist Can Çakmur saludes the audience after the concert ends, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 6, 2023. (Photo courtesy of IKSV)

From Debussy to Saygun

In the heart of Istanbul's artistic tapestry, the illustrious Cemal Reşit Rey salon blossomed with the sounds of a momentous concert. Guided by the maestro of distinction, David Reiland, the revered Orchestre Debussy played a musical masterpiece on the grand canvas of our senses. An enchanting symphony unfolded, casting its spell upon the listeners' souls: Debussy's "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun," Beethoven's resounding "Symphony No. 5" and Saint-Saens' ethereal "Piano Concerto No. 5."

In perfect harmony, the captivating Turkish pianist Can Çakmur, winner of the coveted Hamamatsu Competition in Japan, graced the stage alongside the orchestra. With Saint-Saens' concerto, their delicate collaboration reached its zenith, culminating in an eruption of standing ovations that seemed to stretch through eternity. Can Çakmur, a virtuoso whose fingers danced across the keys, humbly acknowledged the audience's insatiable adoration, returning time and again to captivate them with yet another soul-stirring solo.

Indeed, this prodigious young pianist shall soon be hailed as one of the world's most revered maestros, his talent igniting hearts far and wide.

Led by the baton of guest conductor Murat Cem Orhan, the symphony unveiled another treasure: Ahmed Adnan Saygun's masterful "Suite for Orchestra," a musical tapestry interwoven with the melodies of Turkish notes. This harmonious opus, a serenade uniting the cultural riches of two nations, delicately tantalized senses, leaving the audience spellbound.

Before the concert's enchantment unfurled, Ambassador of France to Türkiye Herve Magro graced the stage with a speech that transcended linguistic barriers. In a mesmerizing blend of French eloquence and Turkish allure, he reverberated the profound truth that the anguish of the Turkish people was not unshared. France, he assured, stood steadfast in consolidating this collective sorrow, stepping forward in unity and empathy.