The "Diaries of Frida Kahlo" exhibition will be unveiled for the first time in Türkiye on Sept. 28 at the historic Grand Pera building as part of the Istanbul Culture Route Festival. This unique exhibition, inspired by Kahlo's personal diaries, is notable for being the first globally focused specifically on her diaries.

Directed by Cengiz Ayyıldız and Koray Özdemir, with co-curators Ayşe Demirci and Dilay Duman, the exhibition presents a blend of physical and digital elements, offering an immersive exploration of Kahlo's inner world and artistic journey. Visitors will engage directly with her thoughts, emotions and inspirations, promising a distinctive experience.

Ayyıldız highlighted the significance of this exhibition, describing it as a "fijital" experience that incorporates cutting-edge technologies, especially artificial intelligence, allowing for interactive engagement. He expressed gratitude for the substantial support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Özdemir noted Kahlo's impact as an iconic figure who transformed her struggles into creativity, making this project particularly exciting. With a licensing agreement with Frida Corporation, the exhibition aims to provide a new perspective on Kahlo through her diaries.

The exhibition will run until Oct. 26, and travel to Antalya from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30, making it a must-see for art lovers.