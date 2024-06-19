The comprehensive plan for Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, one of the world's most significant landmarks, has been completed with the creation of its digital twin by the General Directorate of Foundations. Nearly every inch of the unique masterpiece has been scanned, ensuring that even if it collapses in a future earthquake, it can be faithfully rebuilt.

Standing since A.D. 537 and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1985, Hagia Sophia draws millions of visitors annually, both locals and tourists alike. However, the structure has suffered gradual wear and tear over time due to visitor traffic and environmental factors.

The latest effort marks the third most extensive restoration project in Hagia Sophia's history. Initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of Foundations in 2022, the "Comprehensive Project of Hagia Sophia" meticulously scanned almost every square centimeter of the structure to create its digital replica, which has been archived for future generations.

"The projects undertaken so far for Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque certainly exist, but what we mean by the Comprehensive Project is a project in which all the elements of the structure have been individually drawn, including their relationship with other buildings around the structure. It's a project where everything is together. Using the latest scanning techniques, we created a digital twin. This project ensures that if there is any deterioration or if the structure collapses due to an earthquake, fire or disaster, a project is in place to reconstruct it identically," explained Şengül Koncagül, head of the Artifacts and Construction Works Department at the General Directorate of Foundations, in an interview with TRT News.

"It's not just about the structure itself. Projects, theses and books related to Hagia Sophia have also been collected and added to the database of this Comprehensive Project. Having all this together is crucial for us to preserve the universal value of the structure and pass it on to future generations," she added.

"The Conservation Board has approved the projects. We are working with expert professors. Static projects will be completed by the end of the year. Hagia Sophia is one of the oldest houses of worship in the world. We will try to maintain it as long as the world continues," she remarked.