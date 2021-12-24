Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Commemorating Rumi: Islamic scholar, poet and mystic

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Dec 24, 2021 9:13 am +03 +03:00

Each year, thousands of people travel to the Turkish city of Konya to attend a weeklong series of events and ceremonies that mark the death of 13th-century Islamic poet, scholar and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi.

A whirling dervish of the Mevlevi Order performs during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi Order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo)

Instead of mourning his death, however, the ceremonies celebrate what his followers believe is his union with God.

(AP Photo)

Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi Order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo)

The main feature of the “Sheb-i Arus,” or “night of the union,” is an enchanting ritual performed by the dervishes of the Mevlevi Order – more commonly known as the whirling dervishes.

(AP Photo)

Fahri Ozcakil, sheikh of the Mevlevi Order of whirling dervishes, offers his prayers during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony, in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo)

The rite begins with a recital of prayers and verses from the Quran. The dervishes, dressed in long white robes symbolizing shrouds, black cloaks symbolizing tombs and long headgear symbolizing tombstones, then rise from the ground to salute each other.

(AP Photo)

Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi Order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo)

Leaving their cloaks on the ground, they take their places around the circular floor and begin to spin to reach a trance-like state that they believe unites them with God. The ritual is performed to the sound of chanting and music from a reed flute and other instruments.

(AP Photo)

Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi Order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo)

As they whirl, the dervishes' right hands are symbolically turned upward toward God, while their left hands are turned downward to earth.

(AP Photo)

Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi Order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo)

The ceremony ends as it started, with the recital of prayers.

(AP Photo)

A whirling dervish of the Mevlevi Order performs during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Rumi, who is known as Mevlana in Turkey, was born in Balkh – which is now in Afghanistan – in 1207, but settled in Konya, where he died on Dec. 17, 1273. His son, Sultan Veled, established the Mevlevi Order of the mystical form of Islam, Sufism, after his death.

(AP Photo)

Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi Order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo)

In 2005, the United Nations’ cultural body, UNESCO, proclaimed the dervishes’ ritual a masterpiece of “the oral and intangible heritage of humanity.”

The structure holding Rumi’s tomb in Konya is now a museum as well as a pilgrimage site.

(AP Photo)

Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi Order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

This year, visitors were able to return to the ceremonies honoring Rumi, after the coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s commemorations to be held without spectators.

(AP Photo)

Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi Order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th-century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo)

One visitor from the United States, Rupert Flowers, told the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) that he traveled to Konya inspired by Rumi’s best-known and welcoming quatrain:

(AP Photo)

“Come! Come again! Whoever, whatever you may be, come!

“Heathen, idolatrous or fire worshipper, come!

“Even if you deny your oaths a hundred times, come!

“Our door is the door of hope, come! Come as you are!”

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.