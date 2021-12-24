Commemorating Rumi: Islamic scholar, poet and mystic

Each year, thousands of people travel to the Turkish city of Konya to attend a weeklong series of events and ceremonies that mark the death of 13th-century Islamic poet, scholar and Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi.

A whirling dervish of the Mevlevi Order performs during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)