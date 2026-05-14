For all its advancements, modernity appears to have diminished one of the oldest and most essential human capacities: the ability to experience wonder. This loss is not insignificant. Wonder was never merely a fleeting emotion or poetic ornament within human history. It stood at the center of civilization itself. Philosophy began in wonder. Art was sustained by wonder. Faith deepened through wonder. Entire intellectual and spiritual traditions emerged from humanity’s attempt to confront the mystery of existence.

​Aristotle once wrote in the "Metaphysics" that philosophy begins in wonder. For him, astonishment was not intellectual weakness, but the very force that awakened humanity from passive existence. The human being became truly human at the moment he paused before existence and asked why things are as they are. Centuries later, Martin Heidegger would describe this same rupture as the experience of confronting Being itself – that rare moment when ordinary reality suddenly ceases to appear ordinary.

​From contemplation to consumption

​Ancient thinkers understood this profoundly. In the classical tradition, wonder was regarded as the beginning of philosophy because it compelled the individual to move beyond passive existence and toward contemplation. To stand before the unknown with humility was once considered the first step toward wisdom.

​Likewise, within Islamic civilization, contemplation was never separated from awe. The universe was not perceived as a meaningless accumulation of objects, but as a living order filled with signs, symbols and metaphysical depth. The Quranic invitation to tafakkur – deep reflection upon creation – positioned wonder not as emotional excess, but as a form of intellectual and spiritual awakening. The night sky, the rhythm of seasons, the silence of deserts, the architecture of mosques and even the geometry of calligraphy all reflected an understanding that beauty was inseparable from transcendence.

​This sensibility shaped entire civilizations. In the works of figures such as Al-Ghazali and Ibn Arabi, knowledge was never reduced to mere accumulation of information. True understanding requires humility before the infinite. Likewise, Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi repeatedly returned to the idea that astonishment opens the human being toward spiritual expansion. In one sense, wonder was understood as the beginning of wisdom precisely because it shattered the illusion of self-sufficiency.

​Wonder once connected human beings to meaning itself.

​Today, however, the modern condition increasingly transforms the world from a realm of meaning into a system of consumption. The language of efficiency has replaced the language of contemplation. People are trained to process rather than to perceive, to consume rather than to dwell, to react rather than to reflect.

​The contemporary individual rarely encounters silence anymore. Instead, modern life unfolds within uninterrupted streams of stimulation: endless notifications, algorithmic feeds, accelerated entertainment and perpetual visibility. The modern subject no longer inhabits time; he scrolls through it.

​Restructuring perception

​This may be one of the defining paradoxes of our age: Contemporary civilization possesses more information than any society in history, yet experiences less astonishment toward existence itself. The issue is not simply distraction. It is the restructuring of perception.

​Modern technological culture continuously fragments attention. Images arrive faster than reflection can follow them. Experiences are consumed before they are fully lived. Even grief, beauty, spirituality and intimacy are increasingly translated into instantly shareable content. The individual becomes trapped in a cycle of permanent stimulation that leaves little room for interior depth.

​Yet wonder requires precisely what modern life eliminates: stillness, slowness and presence. Awe cannot survive within perpetual acceleration.

​The French philosopher Jean Baudrillard warned that contemporary societies increasingly live within simulations rather than reality itself. Images no longer reveal the world; they replace it. In such a condition, humanity becomes surrounded by representations while simultaneously drifting further away from authentic experience. Likewise, Byung-Chul Han argues that modern hypervisibility destroys contemplation because constant exposure leaves no room for inwardness or mystery. Everything becomes immediately consumable, transparent and exhausted.

​This transformation has altered not only individual psychology but culture itself. Art, once associated with transcendence and contemplation, increasingly risks becoming subordinate to visibility metrics and digital circulation. The value of artistic production is now frequently measured through engagement, virality and immediacy rather than emotional or philosophical depth.

​Works of art are rapidly consumed, endlessly reproduced and almost immediately forgotten. Images no longer linger within memory; they dissolve into the constant movement of the feed. In such an environment, culture loses duration. Nothing remains long enough to penetrate consciousness deeply.

​Spiritual exhaustion

​The consequences are especially visible within contemporary visual culture. Modern imagery no longer invites contemplation; it competes for attention. Cinema, architecture, fashion and even museums increasingly operate within economies of spectacle. The goal is no longer necessarily to move the soul, but to maintain visibility within an oversaturated attention market.

​The tragedy here is not technological advancement itself. Technology is not inherently opposed to wonder. The deeper problem emerges when technological systems begin shaping consciousness according to the logic of speed, utility and endless consumption. At that point, societies gradually lose their capacity for reverence. This is why the crisis of wonder is ultimately not aesthetic, but civilizational.

​The cultural theorist Guy Debord foresaw this transformation decades ago in "The Society of the Spectacle." He argued that modern life increasingly substitutes lived experience with representation. Humanity no longer directly experiences reality; it watches itself experiencing reality. The spectacle does not merely entertain. It restructures consciousness itself.

​A culture incapable of awe also becomes incapable of depth. Without wonder, existence is reduced to functionality. Nature becomes merely a resource. Knowledge becomes merely data. Human beings become measurable units within systems of productivity and visibility.

​Perhaps this is why contemporary societies suffer from such profound spiritual exhaustion despite material abundance. Modern civilization has mastered production, yet increasingly struggles to answer the simplest existential questions: What is beauty? What deserves reverence? What gives meaning to existence beyond consumption?

​Crisis of speed

​The modern individual is surrounded by constant stimulation and yet haunted by inner emptiness. Paradoxically, the more humanity attempts to dominate the world completely, the more alienated it becomes from it. The contemporary crisis is therefore not merely economic, technological or political; it is metaphysical. Humanity increasingly lives within a world it can calculate, but no longer truly experience.

​The disappearance of wonder also transforms humanity’s relationship with time. Traditional civilizations understood slowness as necessary for perception. Great architecture, sacred rituals, poetry and classical music all required patience and inward attention. Today, however, speed itself has become a cultural virtue. Everything must be immediate. Yet wisdom has never belonged to acceleration. One cannot encounter transcendence in haste.

​The German philosopher Hartmut Rosa describes this phenomenon as “social acceleration,” a condition in which modern life moves so rapidly that individuals lose the capacity to establish meaningful resonance with the world around them. The tragedy is not simply that life becomes faster, but that human beings gradually lose the ability to feel existentially connected to anything enduring.

​This may explain why modern individuals often travel endlessly yet rarely arrive anywhere inwardly. Experiences are documented more than they are lived. Landscapes become backgrounds for images. Even moments of beauty are interrupted by the impulse to capture and circulate them digitally. The modern world increasingly encourages people not to experience reality directly, but to mediate it constantly through screens.

​Reclaiming the interior life

​And still, despite all this, wonder has not disappeared entirely. It survives quietly at the edges of modern life. It survives in moments untouched by performance and distraction: in silence, in prayer, in genuine encounters with nature, in the experience of great literature, in the emotional force of sacred architecture, or in the sudden realization of human fragility beneath the night sky.

​For a brief moment, awe interrupts the machinery of modern existence and reminds humanity that life cannot be reduced to algorithms, productivity or visibility. This interruption matters profoundly. Because wonder does more than beautify existence; it restores proportion. It reminds the individual that he is not the absolute center of reality. In a civilization increasingly shaped by ego, consumption and spectacle, wonder reintroduces humility.

​Perhaps this is why societies that lose their sense of awe often become spiritually restless. Without transcendence, culture begins to collapse inward upon itself. Endless entertainment emerges not from fulfillment, but from the inability to endure silence. The contemporary fear of silence may itself reveal the scale of the crisis. For silence confronts humanity with what distraction conceals.

​The Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky once suggested that humanity fears silence because silence forces the soul into confrontation with itself. Similarly, Blaise Pascal famously observed that “all of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” Long before the digital age, both thinkers understood that distraction often functions as an escape from existential confrontation.

​And perhaps this is why genuine art remains so essential today. Great art resists the flattening effects of modern speed. It slows perception. It restores attention. It invites contemplation rather than reaction. True art does not merely decorate life; it deepens it.

​The same can be said of sacred spaces, literature, music and philosophy. Their importance lies not only in cultural preservation but in their ability to protect humanity from becoming entirely absorbed into systems of acceleration and consumption.

​At its deepest level, the struggle for wonder is therefore also a struggle for human interiority. The essential question facing contemporary civilization may not simply be whether humanity can continue advancing technologically, but whether it can do so without sacrificing its spiritual and contemplative capacities in the process.

​For a world without wonder may ultimately become a world without meaning.

​And perhaps the future of civilization depends not only on what humanity can build, invent or consume, but on whether it can once again learn how to stand still before existence in reverence and awe.

​Perhaps the survival of civilization depends not on humanity’s capacity to conquer the world, but on its ability to remain astonished by it.

​Because the moment humanity loses its sense of wonder, it may not merely lose beauty. It may lose the very capacity to remain fully human.