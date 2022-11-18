Top shots of the week: World Cup, 'Fashion Week,' Pelosi going

"Naim Süleymanoğlu, 3-time Olympic champion, 7-time world and European champion, 46 world-record holder. These achievements are not easy. Naim managed to fit them into his half-century-old life. Naim became the voice and breath of our compatriots who were persecuted in Bulgaria and announced them to the whole world. He became an athlete who spoke at the United Nations General Assembly. He was on the cover of the world-famous Time magazine. The whole world watched Naim with his successes, saw and recognized Türkiye, the Turks and the persecution in Bulgaria. His place is in heaven, may his soul rest in peace. We will never forget, we will never let them forget," said Ünlü.

Süleymanoğlu reached the podium at the 11th Mediterranean Games by lifting 125 kilograms in the snatch, 160 kilograms in the clean and jerk, and 285 kilograms in total, breaking five old records and winning three gold medals, July 1, 1991.

AA