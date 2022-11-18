Top shots of the week: World Cup, 'Fashion Week,' Pelosi going

Colorful futuristic skyscrapers at Qatar's World Cup, the "Original" Fashion Week held in Mexico's Presidential Palace, Pelosi going, the 1st ever World Cup stadium from 1930, the 5th anniversary of the death of Naim Süleymanoğlu, the only person to lift 3 times his own weight, and more.
People walk along at Katara Cultural Village in Doha ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament, Qatar, Nov. 17, 2022.
A commemoration ceremony was held at the grave of the "Pocket Hercules" Naim Süleymanoğlu in Edirnekapı Cemetery, Türkiye and attended by dignitaries, students and fans.
Naim Süleymanoğlu is remembered not only for his sporting achievements but also for his revolt against the persecution of the Turks in Bulgaria, Talat Ünlü, the president of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation, said.
Naim Süleymanoğlu competing, Nov. 20, 1994.
"Naim Süleymanoğlu, 3-time Olympic champion, 7-time world and European champion, 46 world-record holder. These achievements are not easy. Naim managed to fit them into his half-century-old life. Naim became the voice and breath of our compatriots who were persecuted in Bulgaria and announced them to the whole world. He became an athlete who spoke at the United Nations General Assembly. He was on the cover of the world-famous Time magazine. The whole world watched Naim with his successes, saw and recognized Türkiye, the Turks and the persecution in Bulgaria. His place is in heaven, may his soul rest in peace. We will never forget, we will never let them forget," said Ünlü.
Süleymanoğlu reached the podium at the 11th Mediterranean Games by lifting 125 kilograms in the snatch, 160 kilograms in the clean and jerk, and 285 kilograms in total, breaking five old records and winning three gold medals, July 1, 1991.
People sit near a television showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on Nov. 18, 2022.
A suspected intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Friday is believed to have fallen in Japan's exclusive economic waters, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
Aerial view of Estadio Centenario (Centenary Stadium), where the first World Cup final organized by the International Association of Football Associations (FIFA) was played in 1930. Centenary Stadium, located in Montevideo, the capital of the South American country Uruguay, hosted the 1930 FIFA World Cup Final, where two neighboring countries, Uruguay and Argentina, faced off on July 30, 1930. The stadium, designed by architect Juan Scasso, consists of four tribunes in the shape of an ellipse, different from the square stadiums of the period. Completed in 1930, takes its name from the centennial of Uruguay's first Constitution proclaimed in 1830.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.