Bodrum has ascended to the ranks of elite summer destinations like St. Tropez, Ibiza and Mykonos. This summer, it's not just the bustling nightlife and luxurious beach clubs drawing attention but also a remarkable open-air art exhibition that has captivated the cultural scene. The fifth open-air exhibition at Bodrum Loft, presented by Artsa Consultancy in collaboration with Europe's renowned gallery Ropac, is an event not to be missed. Titled "Persona," this exhibition explores the multifaceted world of contemporary sculpture through the visionary lenses of Erwin Wurm, Tony Cragg, Tom Sachs and Sylvie Fleury.

In previous years, Bodrum Loft has hosted notable art events in collaboration with Germany's König Galerie and France's Perrotin Gallery. This year, they have partnered with another leading European gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, to present the "Persona" exhibition. Open from July 4 to Sept. 1, and curated by Selcan Atılgan, founder of Artsa Consultancy, "Persona" brings together art enthusiasts and vacationers, offering a unique experience of encountering art within nature.

Erwin Wurm, whose work I last admired at Art Basel Miami Beach, brings a unique perspective that challenges traditional concepts and invites viewers to question their realities in extraordinary ways. Seeing his sculptures in the serene setting of Bodrum was a joyous and unexpected pleasure.

Each artist in "Persona" offers a distinct viewpoint on the essence of art. Their works prompt us to reconsider the familiar, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. Amid the silent whispers of bronze, steel and metal, we encounter facades that obscure our true selves in an endless theater of societal display. These sculptures stand as testaments to the relationship between art and industry, bridging the familiar with the unfamiliar.

The craftsmanship on display here is nothing short of alchemical, turning reality on its head. Within the twisted folds and elegant lines of human nature, we find silent guardians of our hidden selves. These sculptures reflect the depths of our collective soul, creating a mirrored universe where art and life converge.

A work by Erwin Wurm, Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Funda Karayel)

Artists

Tony Cragg’s sculptures transcend known physical existence while offering a rich spectrum of language and emotion. Cragg’s creations inspire a sense of exploration and wonder by rejecting the utilitarian for the transformative. His mastery of form and material invites us to delve into the depths of human expression and the boundless possibilities of artistic innovation.

Tom Sachs’s sculptures are as much about the process as the product. Embracing the concept of “showing his work,” Sachs reveals the meticulous craftsmanship and conceptual foundations behind each piece. From reimagining traditional Japanese tea ceremonies to deconstructing capitalist culture, Sachs challenges us to rethink our assumptions and confront the complexities of contemporary society.

Erwin Wurm

Believing in the potential of anything to become sculpture, Wurm blurs the boundaries between sculpture and everyday life. Through his exploration of absurdity and mundane reality, Wurm invites us to question our perceptions and embrace the unconventional. From his iconic “One Minute Sculptures” to his unique interpretation of clothing as a second skin, Wurm’s works encourage us to interact with the world around us in new and unexpected ways.

Sylvie Fleury Fleury’s works transcend traditional boundaries, encompassing sculpture, performance, installation and painting. Fleury invites us to reconsider the transient nature of value and meaning. Her critical reflections on temporality and consumer culture prompt us to contemplate our own relationships with materiality and desire.