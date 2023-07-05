Bodrum, the crown jewel of Türkiye's Aegean coast, reigns supreme as a summer destination that captures hearts and imaginations. With its irresistible fusion of vibrant nightlife, pristine beaches and rich historical heritage, Bodrum has become a coveted sanctuary for celebrities, models and the wealthy. Yet, beneath its glamorous façade lies a hidden gem, a thriving artistic tapestry that adds an enchanting dimension to its allure.

As I started my summer holiday season in Bodrum, I was delighted to explore the unique exhibitions that have opened in the well-known venues of the town. After winter, I am sure that all art lovers out there miss plunging into a garden or gallery full of beautiful works of art. Therefore, I have compiled some of the must-see exhibitions of the 2023 season.

"What holds me back, carries me further," by Klara Kristalova displayed at Perrotin Gallery, Muğla, Türkiye. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Perrotin Gallery x Bodrum Loft

Enter the Perrotin Gallery in Bodrum Loft, where visionary artists converge, unveiling transcendent masterpieces. Here, art transcends the ordinary, immersing you in a realm of boundless creativity. Prepare for an enchanting experience as you witness contemporary works that ignite the senses and push the limits of imagination.

Art enthusiasts from near and far gathered at the highly anticipated exhibition hosted by the world-renowned Perrotin Gallery in collaboration with Bodrum Loft. Titled "French Delights" and expertly curated by Selcan Atılgan, this exhibition pays homage to the iconic Turkish delight while showcasing the artistic prowess of 12 acclaimed artists through 18 captivating artworks.

The exhibition features renowned artists such as Ivan Argote, Jean-Marie Appriou, Daniel Arsham, Wim Delvoye, Elmgreen & Dragset, Laurent Grasso, Gregor Hildebrandt, Klara Kristalova, Takashi Murakami, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Paola Pivi and Xavier Veilhan; the exhibition boasts a diverse range of artistic expressions. Each artwork serves as a window into the artist's world, inviting viewers to contemplate and connect with their unique perspectives.

Visitors can explore the "French Delights" exhibition free of charge until Sept. 3, allowing ample time to immerse themselves in the beauty and complexity of these masterpieces. Whether you're an art connoisseur or simply appreciate the power of creativity, this exhibition promises a truly unforgettable art experience in the heart of Bodrum.

One of the artworks by Jake Michael Singer displayed at "Cloud Nine" exhibition at Mett Hotel & Beach Resort, Muğla, Türkiye. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

'Cloud Nine' at Mett

Another exciting exhibition to visit is hosted by Mett Hotel & Beach Resort. Muse Contemporary's art exhibition titled "Cloud Nine" offers a unique, aesthetic, modern and inspiring collection of art pieces. Curated by Ayşe Pınar Akalın, this exhibition beautifully harmonizes with the breathtaking view of the Aegean. The exhibition will be showcased in the art gallery space in the lobby until Sept. 15.

Featuring a diverse lineup of artists, including Alea Pınar Du Pre, Artem Martis, Canan Savaş, Ebru Yılmaz Kale, Halise Karakaya, Jake Michael Singer, Jeff Robb, Laurence Jenk, Yulia Batyrova & Marat Mukhametov, Melis Baçaru, Miguel Rodrigues, Petra Hultman, Sinan Polvan, Tom Fellows and Yasemin Vardarlılar, the "Cloud Nine" exhibition spans various artistic disciplines, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a world of creative wonder.

At the heart of the exhibition lies the magnificent white lace installation by Swedish artist Petra Hultman, serving as both inspiration and namesake for the collection. Joining the ranks is British artist Jeff Robb, renowned for his abstract works in lenticular photography, showcasing his latest creations in this group exhibition.

"Cloud Nine" captivates with its interplay of textures and materials and integration of artworks with their surrounding space. The exhibition unites sculptors from around the globe, including the baroque-style pieces of Portuguese artist Miguel Rodrigues, the abstract stainless steel bird-like sculptures by South African artist Jake Michael Singer, the renowned bonbon creations of French artist Laurence Jenk and the asymmetrical wooden sculptures crafted by Ebru Yılmaz Kale.

With approximately 60 artworks by 16 talented artists, the "Cloud Nine" exhibition in Bodrum promises to be a mesmerizing experience that seamlessly blends creativity and imagination.

Julide Zeynep Günce's work with acrylic paint on canvas displayed at Frank Art Studio, Muğla, Türkiye. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Frank Art Studio

Besides these exhibitions, the Susona Bodrum Hotel presents a special collaboration with Frank Art Studio, known as the "Frank Art Studio x Susona Bodrum Art Route." Throughout the summer, Susona Bodrum, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Frank Art Studio join forces to offer their guests an unforgettable art experience. The exhibition will feature remarkable selections across all areas of the hotel. As you explore the hotel's corridors and public spaces, you will encounter captivating artworks that enhance your overall stay. Currently, the artist Jülide Zeynep Günce's exhibition in Susona Bodrum adds an extra touch of creativity and elegance to the art route.

Art enthusiasts are in for a treat with the captivating Frank Art Studio x Susona Bodrum Art Route selection, curated exclusively for Susona Bodrum by Serkan Yıldız. This special collection showcases the works of esteemed artists, including, Jülide Zeynep Günce, Laura Margarita, Linda Malici, Mustafa Sönmez, Nilay Sorgüven, Özgür Ballı, Serhat Erem and Ufuk Atilla, leaving art lovers eager to follow their artistic journey.