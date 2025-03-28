Archaeologists have recently revealed that a metal object discovered nearly two years ago on Denmark's Tasinge Island could potentially alter perceptions about the power balance in seventh-century Northern Europe. Believed to be a stamp used for engraving designs, the object is shedding new light on the region's history.

According to a BBC report, archaeologists had previously speculated that the Sutton Hoo helmet – a famous artifact from an Anglo-Saxon ship burial in Suffolk, England – was of Swedish origin. Housed in the British Museum, the helmet features intricate motifs that led researchers to this conclusion. Many of these motifs appeared to reflect cultural influences from Sweden.

However, the discovery of a similar design on a metal stamp in Denmark raises questions about this interpretation. The stamp, which features a horse figure, is nearly identical to the motif found on the Sutton Hoo helmet. This has led experts to reconsider the possibility that the helmet and its designs might not have originated in Sweden after all but could instead have been crafted in Denmark or influenced by Danish culture.

The metal object found in Denmark measures about 5 centimeters (1.97 inches) and is made of a copper alloy with a greenish hue. Archaeologists suggest that a connection between this stamp and the motifs on the Sutton Hoo helmet could significantly alter the current understanding of the power dynamics in seventh-century Northern Europe, which have long been centered on Sweden. If these links are confirmed, it could suggest that the power base was, in fact, rooted in Denmark.

Peter Pentz, the head of the National Museum of Denmark, pointed out the similarities between the horse depicted on the stamp and the one on the Sutton Hoo helmet. He remarked, “If we focus on the horse itself, we can see it is the same horse.” Pentz also mentioned plans to use 3D scanning technology to analyze the worn and aged stamp in more detail.

Some researchers caution against drawing too many conclusions from the discovery, noting that the region where the object was found has undergone very limited excavation work. This means the stamp could have originated elsewhere and it may be premature to base such a significant interpretation on a single find.

The stamp is expected to be exhibited at the National Museum of Denmark soon, where further research may provide additional insight into this fascinating discovery.