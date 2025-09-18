U.S. network ABC has pulled Jimmy Kimmel's talk show "for the foreseeable future" after comments the late-night host made about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump.

ABC did not specify which remarks prompted the suspension but said they were linked to Kimmel's comments about Kirk, who was shot dead in Utah last week.

On his show, Kimmel suggested the suspected gunman, Tyler Robinson, may have had ties to Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Shortly before ABC's announcement, Nexstar Media, a major owner of local TV stations, called Kimmel's remarks "offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse."

It remains unclear if the program will return.

The incident has sparked debate in the U.S. over how Kirk's death can be discussed. His staunchly conservative views were highly divisive and critics say the Trump administration's threats to act against commentators reflect an erosion of press and speech freedoms.

Trump said ABC pulling the late-night show was "great news for America," saying on his Truth Social platform that "Kimmel has ZERO talent."

"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," he wrote, while calling on NBC News to dismiss talk show hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon as well.

The suspension adds to mounting pressure on late-night television. CBS earlier dropped Stephen Colbert, another prominent host often critical of Trump.

Kimmel, Colbert, and hosts such as Meyers, Fallon, and John Oliver have often ridiculed the Republicans, using comedic barbs to expose political falsehoods.

The president has repeatedly lashed out at Colbert and Kimmel, whose sharp-edged jokes and satire are seen by many observers as one of the few counterweights to the White House's messaging.