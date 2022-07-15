The first underwater archaeological park to be established just off the island of Cyprus takes visitors on a historical tour around one of the best preserved ancient harbors in the Eastern Mediterranean.
The now-submerged harbor lying off the ancient city-kingdom of Amathus was constructed between 312 B.C. and 294 B.C. when Cyprus was the focus of conflict between the two successors of Alexander the Great.
It was probably constructed as a naval base because of its narrow entrance, though experts say its combined commercial use cannot be dismissed either.
Over the centuries, it has developed into a natural reef where marine life thrives.
