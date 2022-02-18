Daily Sabah logo

Shelling in Ukraine raises tensions

by agencies Feb 18, 2022 10:57 am +03 +03:00

On Thursday, separatist authorities in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation.” Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said that rebel forces have returned the fire. Ukraine disputed the claim, saying that separatists had shelled its forces, but they didn’t fire back. An observer mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is yet to offer its assessment of the situation.

Bricks and debris mix with toys below a damaged wall after the reported shelling on a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The photo shows a residential building, which according to Ukraine's local officials was damaged by shelling, in the town of Vrubivka, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Local residents stand next to a building, which according to Ukraine's local officials was damaged by shelling, in the town of Vrubivka, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A military truck destroyed by shelling is seen at positions of Ukrainian armed forces near the village of Novotoshkivske in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A military truck destroyed by shelling is seen at positions of Ukrainian armed forces near the village of Novotoshkivske in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A military truck, which according to Ukraine's officials was destroyed by shelling, is seen at positions of Ukrainian armed forces near the village of Novotoshkivske in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An exterior view shows a lyceum building in the town of Vrubivka, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A garage is seen in Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Valentyna Melnychenko gestures as she speaks to members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, surveying the damage to her home from an artillery shell that landed in Vrubivka, one of the at least eight that hit the village today, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a damaged wall after the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Feb. 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

This handout photo released by Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation, shows a view of a kindergarten building after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Stanytsia Luhanska, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater from an artillery shell that landed near a school in Vrubivka, one of the at least eight that landed in the village today, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on cease-fire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater and damage to a house from an artillery shell that landed in Vrubivka, one of the at least eight that hit the village today, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A view shows a residential building, which according to Ukraine's local officials was damaged by shelling, in the town of Vrubivka, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

