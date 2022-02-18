Shelling in Ukraine raises tensions

On Thursday, separatist authorities in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation.” Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said that rebel forces have returned the fire. Ukraine disputed the claim, saying that separatists had shelled its forces, but they didn’t fire back. An observer mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is yet to offer its assessment of the situation.

Bricks and debris mix with toys below a damaged wall after the reported shelling on a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(AP Photo)