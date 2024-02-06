The singer Doja Cat attended the 66th Grammy Awards on Monday evening with a tattoo of a Turkish designer's name on her forehead.

The Grammy Awards ceremony managed to captivate a large audience on the screens as usual, with well-known figures such as Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish all receiving awards.

Doja Cat was also nominated, but the singer attracted more attention than usual.

A nominee for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song awards, the famous singer's many hit songs did not earn any of the awards she was nominated for.

What was particularly striking was not her usual low-cut outfits, but the fact that the designer dress she wore belonged to a Turkish British designer.

The singer wore a transparent, strapless dress that allowed her to showcase numerous temporary tattoos all over her body.

Moreover, when Doja Cat showed up with the name of the dress designer, Dilara Fındıkoğlu, temporarily tattooed on her forehead, she drew even more attention.