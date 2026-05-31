Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner married in London on Sunday, according to media reports, which said the low-key nuptials may be followed by a three-day party in Sicily.

The 30-year-old Houdini singer tied the knot with Fantastic Beasts actor Turner, 36, at a small ceremony in London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday, according to The Sun.

The newspaper also claimed that the pair would have a three-day, second wedding in the Italian island of Sicily.

In images reportedly from the event, Lipa can be seen wearing a white hat, suit jacket, dress, and heels, while Turner wore a dark suit and a blue shirt and tie.

Lipa could be seen carrying a bunch of flowers as she left the venue.

The pair have been in a relationship since January 2024, and Lipa announced their engagement in an interview with British Vogue in June 2025.

Speaking about their relationship in that interview, she said: "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling."

The English-Albanian singer rose to fame with her 2016 hit, "Be The One," followed by her 2017 single, "New Rules."

Since then she has won several Brit Awards and three Grammys, and headlined Glastonbury Festival shortly after the release of her third studio album, "Radical Optimism," in 2024, which hit number one on the UK albums chart.

Her 2020 "Future Nostalgia" album also reached number one while her debut self-titled album, "Dua Lipa," released in 2017, reached number three.

Along with his role in the "Fantastic Beasts films," Turner is also best known for his roles in the historical drama, "The Capture," and the film adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma." He is among the bookies favorites to be the next actor to play James Bond.