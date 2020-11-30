Daily Sabah logo

20 places that look out of this world

Nov 30, 2020 12:10 pm +03 +03:00

Pamukkale, Turkey

Located in the southwestern province Denizli, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988 and is considered one of the most visited places in Turkey.

The Wave, USA

Found in Arizona, the Wave is a sandstone formation close to the northern border of Utah.

Gates To Hell, Turkmenistan

Located in Darvaza in the Karakum Desert, this gas crater has been on fire since 1971.

Dallol Volcano, Ethiopia

Located in the Erta Ale Range, this formation, called a cinder cone volcano, last erupted in 2011.

Eye of the Sahara, Mauritania

Also known as the Richat Structure, it stretches over 40 kilometers (25 miles) wide.

Glowworm Caves, New Zealand

Located in Waitomo, this cave is known for its glowworm species native to New Zealand.

Crystal Cave, Iceland

Known for its turquoise colors, it is the biggest ice cap in Europe.

Cappadocia, Turkey

Located in central Anatolia, this UNESCO World Heritage Site offers hot balloon rides to take in the natural wonders.

Tsingy De Bemaraha, Madagascar

Consisting of two parts, the Great Tsingy and the Little Tsingy, this rock formation is located in the Melaky Region in northwest Madagascar.

Fingal’s Cave, Scotland

This sea cave on the island of Staffa is known for its great acoustics and belongs to the National Nature Reserve.

Zhangye Danxia, China

Located in the Zhangye National Geopark in Gansu, it covers an area of 322 square kilometers (124 square miles).

Fly Geyser, Neveda, U.S.

Located in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, it spews almost boiling hot water 1.5 meters (4.92 feet) in the air.

Giant’s Causeway, U.K.

Located in Northern Ireland, the Giant’s Causeway consists of around 40,000 naturally formed hexagonal columns along the northern coast.

Lake Natron, Tanzania

The lake is rich in minerals and is located close to the Kenyan border. It is a popular breeding ground for flamingos every year.

Grand Prismatic Spring, Wyoming, U.S.

Found in the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, it is the largest hot spring in the country.

Lake Hillier, Australia

With an area of 15 hectares (37 acres), this saline lake can be found just off the south coast of Western Australia.

Namib Desert, Namibia

The Namib-Naukluft National Park is located between the coast of the Atlantic and the Great Escarpment.

Marble Caves, Chile

Called the “Capillas de Marmol,” they consist of three formations called the Cathedral, Chapel and Cave.

Painted Dunes, California, U.S.

The dunes can be found in the Lassen Volcanic National Park in California.

Seven-Colored Earths, Mauritius

A breathtaking geological formation in the Chamarel plain.

