Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa said, "It would have been nice to be recognized” at the Grammy nominations, "especially as a woman” in the industry.

The British star described 2024 as "the best year of my life,” having headlined the Glastonbury Festival, released her third studio album "Radical Optimism" and filmed a TV special at London’s Royal Albert Hall featuring Sir Elton John.

However, the three-time Grammy winner did not receive any nominations for the upcoming music awards ceremony.

"I’m so proud of 'Radical Optimism' and where it’s brought me,” Lipa told Billboard U.K.

"I love that album and I’m having the time of my life performing it live and I’ve been able to do things that I thought I could only dream of this year, so I’m really grateful.

"Although it would have been nice to be recognized by your industry, especially as a woman, I’m so proud seeing so many incredible female artists nominated at the Grammys this year.”

Despite the snub, Lipa, 29, said: "I feel like I ticked so many of my boxes this year.” This includes performing the track "Cold Heart" alongside Sir Elton for the first time during the encore of the Royal Albert Hall special.

"Obviously, Elton is no stranger to the Albert Hall himself and it felt like such a chic and elegant night, so I needed my most chic and fabulous friend to come and join me,” she said.

"He immediately said yes. One thing about Elton is that he always shows up for his friends. He’s super loyal; he’s just always been there, lending his ear and being so supportive.”

Ahead of her Glastonbury performance, Lipa said she also received "so many messages from previous headliners,” including from Adele, the last female British act before Lipa to top the bill in 2016.

"I’ve been thinking about you all day and just wanted to wish you luck for tonight. Don’t forget to soak it all in,” Adele told Lipa.

Lipa added: "You sort of earned this badge of honor at that moment, and it felt like I joined the coolest club in the world.”