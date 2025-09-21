A registered Bergama carpet featured in a 17th-century painting by Dutch artist Pieter de Hooch is being faithfully woven again in its place of origin.

The project, led by Gülay Fitöz, who lives in the Netherlands, brings the historic carpet back to life with women artisans in Bergama, a district in Türkiye’s western Izmir province, meticulously recreating the design.

Inspired by de Hooch’s inclusion of the Bergama carpet in his work, Fitöz initiated the project.

After consulting with officials, Fitöz launched the initiative named “The Immortal Muses of the Netherlands: Anatolian Women,” with support from the Dutch Embassy in Ankara, the Consulate General in Istanbul, and the Menderes Public Education Center.

Fitöz chose de Hooch’s painting titled "Woman Playing a Lute and a Singing Couple in a Respectable Interior" as the focus of the project, aiming for the carpet depicted in the painting to be woven in Bergama by local women.

Joining forces with Kadriye Yakar, a weaving artist affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and founder of a weaving and handicrafts cooperative, Fitöz began work on the carpet.

The 5-square-meter rug, woven in shades of orange, blue, brick, and pastel colors like andesite, powder, and pistachio green, began production in August and is expected to be completed and exhibited by November.

Fitöz told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the carpet holds significant importance in de Hooch’s work, and they aim to promote the project worldwide.

“Our precious Anatolian women, centuries ago, showcased their art in priceless paintings by the great Dutch masters, yet their names remain unknown in history,” she said. “Our goal with this project is to bring their art back to light and show pride and honor for Anatolian women. This creates a beautiful bridge between two cultures. We want to preserve these ties.”

Dutch diplomat Esther Van Dooren, stationed at the Dutch Embassy in Ankara, recalled the centennial celebration of friendship between Türkiye and the Netherlands last year.

She highlighted the project in Bergama as a symbol of this enduring friendship.

“You see an old Dutch painting by master painter Pieter de Hooch depicting a famous Bergama carpet. Today, women are recreating that carpet. To me, this symbolizes the long-standing friendship between the Netherlands and Türkiye and revitalizes the relationship that has always existed between the two countries. I hope to exhibit this carpet soon in both Türkiye and the Netherlands,” Van Dooren said.

Weaving artist Kadriye Yakar expressed pride in the project.

“There are about 2,000 variations of Bergama carpets. They transferred our carpets onto their paintings, and now we are bringing the painter’s carpets back to life. This is our good fortune. We are proud as a team,” she said.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Izmir deputy Ceyda Bölünmez Çankırı visited the women weaving the carpet and met with the Dutch delegation.

Çankırı emphasized the sacred value of the women’s labor and called the recreation of the Bergama carpet by Anatolian women in the Dutch painter’s work significant.

Feyza Uygun, one of the weavers, pledged to do everything possible to keep the weaving tradition alive.