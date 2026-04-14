Three men went on trial Tuesday over the theft of a priceless gold Romanian helmet from a Dutch museum, a brazen heist that sparked shockwaves in Romania and the art world.

In January 2025, thieves used explosives and sledgehammers to break into the Drents Museum in the north of the Netherlands, making off with the 2,500-year-old Helmet of Cotofenesti and three gold bracelets.

The robbery sparked a massive manhunt and police arrested the trio just days afterward.

But the whereabouts of the haul remained a mystery until earlier this month, when authorities made a dramatic reveal of the helmet and two of the bracelets at a news conference at the museum.

The treasures were recovered after authorities cut a deal with two of the suspects, the third denies all involvement in the heist.

The suspects, identified as Jan B. (21), Douglas Chesley W. (37) and Bernhard Z. (35), face charges of theft and the destruction of the museum.

Questions remain over the whereabouts of the third bracelet.

Aside from a minor dent in the helmet, the haul was in excellent condition and is expected to be returned to Romania soon.

The Dutch government had set aside 5.7 million euros ($6.5 million) for a likely payout following the robbery.

The pieces were on loan from a Bucharest museum, whose head was promptly sacked for lending the works out in the first place.

Dutch museums and galleries have been targeted by thieves in the past, including in November, when works by artist Andy Warhol were taken, and in 2020, when a Van Gogh was stolen from a museum.

The heists have prompted calls for better security to protect valuable artworks.