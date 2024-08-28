Architect and artist Beste Aykut has debuted her solo exhibition, “Echoes of Japan: The Art of Urban and Natural Contrasts,” at Istanbul Galata University. The exhibition, launched on the evening of Aug. 23, in collaboration with Frej Coffee & Arthouse, commemorates the centennial of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye.

"Echoes of Japan: The Art of Urban and Natural Contrasts,” showcases a curated selection of black-and-white photographs captured with an analog camera during Beste Aykut’s residence in Japan, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 23, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Beste Aykut)

The showcase features a curated selection of black-and-white photographs captured with an analog camera during Aykut’s residence in Japan. The images offer a juxtaposition of Japan’s serene landscapes and dynamic urban scenes, reflecting the country’s distinctive aesthetic and the intricate interplay between nature and architecture. Through these visuals, Aykut presents Japan as a cultural experience rather than merely a location, symbolizing the rich cultural exchange between the two nations.

The exhibition runs until Aug. 30 at Frej Coffee & Arthouse, nestled in the historic Galata district. Aykut’s work provides a unique opportunity to explore Japan’s natural and urban textures while underscoring the enduring bond between Japanese and Turkish cultures.