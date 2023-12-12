The Spanish guitar and flamenco are integral to Spain's diverse musical heritage.

In celebration of this rich tradition, the Embassy of Spain, in collaboration with the Cervantes Institute, invited Spanish guitarist Igor Gayarre, who delivered an impressive performance at the Yeldeğirmeni Sanat Merkezi. The venue, with its high ceilings and dim lighting, exuded a captivating atmosphere.

Originally the Notre Dame du Rosaire Church in Kadıköy, a historic architectural monument from the 19th-century Tanzimat period, the art center holds a legacy dating back 128 years. The inscription on the dome, "Regina Sacratissimi Rosarii, ora pro nobis," welcomes visitors with a prayer dedicated to the most sacred rose garden queen.

Before Gayarre's mesmerizing performance, a brief conversation shed light on his deep connection with Istanbul's culture, which significantly influenced his music. Intriguingly, on the day of his performance, Gayarre's wife's grandmother passed away. She was an elderly and spiritual individual, known for her intricate drawings of orthodox icons and virgins. Playing in a church dedicated to Mary held profound significance for him, almost as if everything fell into place spontaneously.

"The first time was in 2011. And then after being here in Istanbul, which was, I was flying to Kuşadası and I spent one night here. And it was a very beautiful experience. I went to the Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque, and I was having a spiritual experience. And then when I came back to Madrid, two months later I had a terrible accident in which I almost died. So for me, it's very beautiful to be again here 10 years later after developing my project, my musical project, which is very spiritual," he started.

He had a self-taught music education on the electric guitar at the age of 12, initially drawn to rock, funk and metal genres. The Gypsy Kings inspired his transition to flamenco, as the band inspired me to learn Spanish after listening their hit "Bamboleo."

"When I began playing guitar, I played heavy metal music. I played Metallica, Pantera, Sepultura. And then I moved to flamenco because of the Gypsy Kings. I also studied jazz and Brazilian music, so I have studied most of the styles. And now I mix them all but always with the Spanish touch," he explained.

Notes of Sufism

Gayarre expressed a profound affinity for Sufism due to its meditative nature. Initially drawn to studying the Quran for understanding, he found a compelling connection between its powerful verses and the mystic quality of the music.

Particularly moved by Surah Az-Zalzalah, he experienced a transformative effect, feeling an inner shift despite not comprehending the verses' meanings as he listened to them in the courtyard of the Blue Mosque. This experience significantly influenced his musical endeavors, prompting him to create music that fosters full awareness listening, a concept cherished by Sufis for inner journeys.

Following a life-altering accident, becoming a parent brought a sense of profound gratitude and blessings, marking a new phase in his life. Despite facing challenging circumstances, he attributed his resilience to faith and courage, leading to moments of profound bliss.

When I asked about his repertoire before the concert, he said: "It is going to be mostly improvisation. So, I go up on stage and play, letting the music take its course. I aim to create a musical channel. Additionally, I will perform some of my compositions."

Indeed, he began the performance with captivating improvisations. Later, he shared Paco de Lucia's "Entre Dos Aguas," a piece I also adore, accompanied by a video showing Lucia's charcoal portrait being drawn. It was a unique and artistically enriching experience, paying a mesmerizing tribute to Paco de Lucia, who like him, visited Istanbul in 2011.

"This is a project that encompasses not only music but also various other artistic branches. I draw, practice calligraphy and write. Moreover, I've delved into guitar and music research and have compiled two artist's books based on my findings. Hence, during the performance, I projected pages from these books. I created a pencil drawing of Paco de Lucia, recorded the process and improvised music dedicated to him. I integrated a video of my wife dancing. The objective is to provide a more comprehensive artistic experience," he explained.

Of course, the concert ended with the audience standing and applauding enthusiastically.

"Istanbul is an amazing place. As a Spaniard, I deeply appreciate it. I love it because of its eccentricity, and the constant stream of unexpected events. It feels like living in a whirlwind, always encountering unexpected experiences amidst a culture that's rich and diverse, alongside breathtaking landscapes and architecture. I truly cherish that," he remarked about Istanbul.