PHOTO GALLERY
photogallery

For or against COVID-19 measures? Protests in Europe

by agencies Dec 21, 2021 2:21 pm +03 +03:00

Demonstrators to voice opposition to the new vaccine pass and mandatory vaccine to protect against COVID-19, and ongoing government restrictions attend a protest demonstration march, in Paris, France, Dec. 18, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A protestor holds a sign during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A protestor throws a scooter into the street in front of a police line during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A protestor holds a placard during a small anti-COVID restriction demonstration in the Hague, the Netherlands, Dec. 18, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People take part in a demonstration against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters display a flag reading "compulsory vaccination? No, thanks!" during a demonstration against the government's restrictions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Duesseldorf, western Germany, Dec. 18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People take part in a demonstration against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators to voice opposition to the new vaccine pass and mandatory vaccine to protect against COVID-19, and ongoing government restrictions attend a protest demonstration march, in Paris, France, Dec. 18, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man is detained during a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An anti-COVID-19 green pass protester from northern Romania, with bells attached to his outfit jumps and shouts slogans outside the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 21, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man holds a sign reading "You're free to think that you're stupid but you're stupid to think that you're free" during a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccination in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People carry placards as they take part in a demonstration against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A police officer stands behind a white flower during a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccination in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Protesters hold a demonstration against the COVID-19 health pass in Turin, Italy, Dec. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators march during a protest to oppose the vaccine pass proposal and ongoing government restrictions in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 18, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters march through the city and gather in front of the parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Dec. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A person wears a sign during a demonstration against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People take part in a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccination in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A person holds a candle during a protest against government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Potsdam, Germany, Dec. 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People attend a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors throw urban property during a demonstration against Covid-19 vaccination in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A woman carries a placard during a demonstration against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021. The placard reads: "Nurses stand up."

(Reuters Photo)

People wearing masks take part in a demonstration against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads "No to the health passport" as people attend a demonstration called by French political party "Les Patriotes" against COVID-19 health pass as France sees an increase in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations, in Paris, France, Dec. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A person wearing a mask depicting a rat carries an umbrella and a placard reading "We are not lab rats" during a demonstration against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A person attends a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A person takes part in a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People attend a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

