Edirne Governor Yunus Sezer has announced that the ongoing restoration of the 15th-century Gazi Mihal Hammam will transform the historic structure into either a scent or a cheese museum. In a statement to the press, Governor Sezer emphasized the significance of the hammam, noting that its historical and cultural importance, along with its role as a key landmark marking the entrance of Europe into Türkiye, makes it an essential heritage site.

He revealed that discussions have been held with a cosmetic company focusing on transforming the hammam into a scent museum. He elaborated on the idea, saying: "We are planning to create a beautiful landscape in both the front and back of the building, extending toward the Tunca River. If we cooperate with the relevant company, we aim to establish a scent museum similar to the Musee du Parfum in Paris. We will showcase various scents, such as those from the roses and lavenders we cultivate here, as well as fragrances used since the Ottoman period. We also envision creating a small gastronomic and beverage area where local clothing will be worn for presentations."

In addition to the scent museum concept, Sezer shared a second idea for the hammam’s future use – that of a cheese museum. He pointed out Edirne's historical significance in cheese production, saying, "Edirne has played a vital role in cheese production throughout history. We could establish a beautiful cheese museum that demonstrates the production processes of Edirne cheese and various types of Balkan cheeses while also providing spaces for the sale of these products."

History of hammam

Gazi Mihal Hammam, located by the Tunca River, was built in 1422 by Gazi Mihal Bey, a member of the Mihaloğulları family, which played a crucial role in the early Ottoman period. The hammam is constructed from cut stone and brick, and its walls retain their original form.

Part of a larger külliye (complex) that includes the Gazi Mihal Bey Mosque and Imaret Bridge, the hammam was closed after the Russian occupation of Edirne in 1829. Despite this, it has remained an important cultural and historical landmark, and its restoration is seen as a vital effort to preserve its legacy for future generations.