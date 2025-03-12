A new exhibition of portraits by Edvard Munch opens in London this week, shining a light on an important aspect of the Norwegian painter's work and his life.

"Edvard Munch Portraits," which runs at London's National Portrait Gallery from March 13 to June 15, features some 45 of his works, including depictions of himself, his family, friends, collectors and commissions.

"It shows Munch as being a more social person than is often assumed. It takes us beyond ‘The Scream.’ It takes us beyond Munch as the painter of existential isolation and loneliness,” exhibition curator Alison Smith told Reuters.

"It shows him as a man who was very connected with the artistic and intellectual currents of his time, but a man also who sought the protection of people who were active in the areas of law, business and medicine," she added, noting the latter provided a stabilising influence for Munch who struggled with mental and physical health issues throughout his life.

A gallerist poses with "Self-Portrait" (1882-83) by Norwegian painter Edvard Munch during the press photocall for the exhibition "Edvard Munch Portraits" at the National Portrait Gallery, London, U.K., March 12, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The exhibition is the first of its kind in Britain to focus on Munch's portraits, and many works, including his 1892 painting of lawyer Thor Lutken, are on show for the first time in the country.

"It's quite a monochromatic portrait ... but if you look very closely, you can see how the sleeve merges into this sort of blue, black moonlit landscape, which is inhabited by two mysterious figures," Smith said.

The exhibition begins with Munch's early family portraits. There are portraits of fellow artists as well as Munch's patrons and collectors. Munch died in 1944, aged 80.

"Munch painted hundreds of portraits in the course of his long career and they were really fundamental to his practice because in Munch’s art, he always wanted to get beyond surface appearance to probe the inner psychology or motivations of an individual," Smith said.

"So the portraits work on two fronts. On the one hand, they are representations of a particular sitter at a given time, but they also offer insight into their inner world."