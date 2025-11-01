Egypt on Saturday inaugurated the long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza Pyramids, the world’s largest museum devoted to ancient Egyptian civilization in a landmark project meant to boost tourism and revive the struggling economy.

Two decades in the making and located near the Giza Pyramids on the edge of Cairo, the Egyptian capital, the museum showcases over 50,000 artifacts detailing life in ancient Egypt.

World leaders, including monarchs, heads of states and governments, were to attend the grand opening ceremony, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, which touted the museum as "an exceptional event in the history of human culture and civilization."

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi wrote on social medial that the museum will bring "together the genius of ancient Egyptians and the creativity of modern Egyptians, enhancing the world culture and art with a new landmark that will attract all those who cherish civilization and knowledge."

The museum is one of several megaprojects championed by el-Sissi since he took office in 2014, embarking on massive investments in infrastructure with the aim of reviving an economy weakened by decades of stagnation and battered by the unrest that followed the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

Preparations for the grand reveal have been shrouded in secrecy. Security around Cairo has been tightened ahead of the opening ceremony, with the government announcing Saturday would be a public holiday. The museum, which has been open for limited visits over the past few years, was closed for the final, two-week preparations.

The government has revamped the area around the museum and the nearby Giza Plateau that holds the pyramids and the Sphinx. Roads were paved and a metro station is being constructed outside the museum gates to improve access. An airport, Sphinx International Airport, has also opened west of Cairo - 40 minutes from the museum.

The $1 billion facility had faced multiple delays, with construction beginning in 2005 but interrupted due to political instability.

The museum, known as GEM, boasts a towering, triangular glass façade imitating the nearby pyramids, with 24,000 square meters (258,000 square feet) of permanent exhibition space.

From the atrium, a grand six-story staircase lined with ancient statues leads up to the main galleries and a view of the nearby pyramids. A bridge links the museum to the pyramids, allowing tourists to move between them either on foot or via electric vehicles, according to museum officials.

The museum's 12 main galleries, which opened last year, exhibit antiquities spanning from prehistoric times to the Roman era, organized by era and by themes.

Two halls are dedicated to the 5,000 artifacts from the collection of King Tutankhamun, which will be displayed in its entirely for the first time since British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered King Tut's tomb in 1922 in the southern city of Luxor.

Zahi Hawass, Egypt's most renowned archaeologist and former minister of antiquities, said the Tutankhamun collection is the museum's masterpiece.

"Why this museum is so important, and everyone is waiting for the opening?" he told The Associated Press. "Because of Tutankhamun."

The collection includes the boy pharaoh's three funeral beds and six chariots, his golden throne, his gold-covered sarcophagus and his burial mask, made of gold, quartzite, lapis lazuli and colored glass.

The government's hopes the museum will draw more tourists who will stay for a while and provide the foreign currency needed to shore up Egypt's battered economy.

The tourism sector has suffered during years of political turmoil and violence following the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. In recent years, the sector has started to recover after the coronavirus pandemic and amid Russia's war on Ukraine - both countries are major sources of tourists visiting Egypt.

A record number of about 15.7 million tourists visited Egypt in 2024, contributing about 8% of the country's GDP, according to official figures. The government aims to attract 30 million visitors annually by 2032.

The museum will be open to the public starting Tuesday, authorities said.