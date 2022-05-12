Southeast Asian Games open with style in Vietnam

The Southeast Asian Games officially kicked off Thursday with a mask-optional opening ceremony in Vietnam's capital, the first major gathering in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.
“Despite the difficulties caused by COVID-19, we are here today as a symbol of solidarity of the 11 Southeast Asian nations to overcome all challenges,” Hanoi Mayor Chu Ngoc Anh said in a speech.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Athletes from the 11 nations paraded and about 600 artists performed traditional acts and dances in My Dinh national stadium, which was filled with about 20,000 spectators and officials.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.
The two-week games have drawn about 5,000 athletes competing in 40 sports, including Olympics standard events as well as traditional games and martial arts popular in the region, such as Vovinam and Muay Thai.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.