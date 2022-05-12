Daily Sabah logo

Southeast Asian Games open with style in Vietnam

by Associated Press May 12, 2022 6:47 pm +03 +03:00

The Southeast Asian Games officially kicked off Thursday with a mask-optional opening ceremony in Vietnam's capital, the first major gathering in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

Dancers wearing illuminated hats perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

“Despite the difficulties caused by COVID-19, we are here today as a symbol of solidarity of the 11 Southeast Asian nations to overcome all challenges,” Hanoi Mayor Chu Ngoc Anh said in a speech.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

Athletes from the 11 nations paraded and about 600 artists performed traditional acts and dances in My Dinh national stadium, which was filled with about 20,000 spectators and officials.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

Athletes carry flags during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi, Vietnam Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

The two-week games have drawn about 5,000 athletes competing in 40 sports, including Olympics standard events as well as traditional games and martial arts popular in the region, such as Vovinam and Muay Thai.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

A dancer performs during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

The biennial games were originally scheduled last December but were postponed due to COVID-19.

A dancer performs during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam Sunday, May 12, 2022.

AP

A view of the flame during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi, Vietnam Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

Vietnam reopened in March, two years after its borders were closed to curb the virus.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

At several events that have already begun competition, including soccer and futsal, stands were filled with fans, giving a sense of normalcy.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

“I’m very excited about the SEA Games,” said Nguyen Duc Tung, a spectator at the opening ceremony. “It’s been a long time since I've been able to watch and cheer at such a big sporting event.”

Dancers perform during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

AP

