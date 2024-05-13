The countdown has begun for the rendezvous with "The Veil," created by Steven Knight, the mastermind behind productions like "Taboo," "Peaky Blinders" and "Great Expectations," and starring Emmy award-winning Elisabeth Moss and Türkiye's sole Emmy Award-winning actor Haluk Bilginer. Set in a deadly game of lies and truths between two women, one harboring a great secret while the other embarks on a tension-filled mission to expose it and save hundreds of lives.

The series, some of which was filmed in Istanbul amid iconic locations like the Grand Bazaar and the new Galata Bridge, consists of six episodes. With its striking story spanning from Istanbul to London and Paris, the series promises viewers an exhilarating adventure. Alongside Moss, the cast includes Yumna Marwan, Josh Charles, James Purefoy, Alec Secareanu, Thibault de Montalembert and Joana Ribeiro. Directing the first three episodes of the series, which will take viewers on a breathless journey akin to "Killing Eve," "Dracula" and "Penny Dreadful," is Damon Thomas.

Bringing audiences into a thrilling and action-packed adventure, "The Veil" will exclusively premiere on Disney+ on May 29 with all episodes available.