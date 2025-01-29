World-renowned comedian, writer and television host Trevor Noah will perform in Istanbul. The Emmy Award-winning Noah will bring his unique brand of humor to the city for his first-ever show in Istanbul, organized by DBL Entertainment. The performance will take place on April 23 at the Volkswagen Arena.

Noah has earned global recognition for his sharp wit, cross-cultural humor and keen observations. Over the years, his work on The Daily Show not only made him a household name in the comedy world but also brought a fresh, humorous perspective to current events, making him a frequent topic of discussion in both entertainment and political circles.

His memoir, "Born a Crime," became an international bestseller, further solidifying his reputation as an influential voice. In addition to his literary success, Noah has hosted the Grammy Awards, becoming one of the most beloved hosts in the history of the ceremony.

Noah also hosts the popular Spotify original podcast "What Now? With Trevor Noah," where he interviews key figures in art, entertainment, and sports.