During excavations in southern Italy, archaeologists have unearthed multiple terracotta figurines that offer valuable information about the religious practices of the ancient city of Paestum.

In addition to seven bulls' heads, several miniature temples, and altars, representations of the Greek god of love Eros riding a dolphin have been found in the Paestum and Velia Archaeological Park in the Italian province of Salerno.

They are "small masterpieces of craftsmanship," a statement from the archaeological park said on Saturday evening.

The finds were made in a small temple discovered by archaeologists in 2019 that dates back to the first decades of the 5th century B.C.

The discoveries shed a "very interesting light on ancient religious life," said Massimo Osanna, director general of the state museums.

For example, in addition to the figurines and other decorative elements, a stone slab with a kind of gutter was excavated in which – in front of the temple's altar – liquids such as the blood of sacrificed animals could be collected during religious rites, the park's director, Tiziana D'Angelo, explained.

Paestum was founded around 600 B.C. by the Greeks under the name Poseidonia and later fell into the hands of the Romans.

Located about 100 kilometers (62.1 miles) southeast of Naples, the ruined city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is famous for its well-preserved temples from the Greek period.

"The discovery of hundreds of votive offerings, statues and altars in the small temple of Paestum confirms the extraordinary value of this site," said Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.