Archaeologists have made a remarkable discovery during the excavation of a building complex in Sinop, northern Türkiye.

A mosaic believed to belong to the Hellenistic period has been unearthed, shedding light on the rich history of structures that have stood for 2,300 years.

The recently revealed artifact is a mosaic found within what appears to be a dining room, indicating its affiliation with a prosperous and affluent family. Metin Süren, the director of Culture and Tourism in Sinop, expressed the significance of this finding and said, "Sinop holds great importance in terms of its mosaic heritage. Previous excavations have already uncovered several magnificent mosaics in different locations. However, the ongoing excavation at the Balatlar Building Complex, which has been diligently carried out by the ministry for over a decade, has now brought us to a remarkable mosaic layer composed of pebble stones. These mosaics can be traced back to the Hellenistic period, offering a fascinating glimpse into the city's ancient past."

A close-up of stone mosaics belonging to the Hellenistic period, Sinop, Türkiye, June 22, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Gülgün Köroğlu, a distinguished faculty member at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, provided additional insights into the significance of these newly discovered pebble stone mosaics.

"Dating back to the 4th century B.C. in the Hellenistic era, the mosaics are believed to have adorned the dining room of a wealthy family. These intricate mosaics serve as a testament to Sinop's prominence as a flourishing hub for trade, religion, and settlement at that time. The mosaic designs exhibit a diverse range of motifs, including religious symbolism, depictions of everyday life, and unique patterns have also been found in various sections of the mosaic," she said.

"It is worth noting that these pebble stone mosaics, both exceptional and scarce, contribute to Türkiye's mosaic heritage, and stand out as a significant archaeological find with few comparable examples found elsewhere in the world," Köroğlu concluded.