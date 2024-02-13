The exhibition "From Yesterday to Today: 100 Japanese Designs," prepared by the Consulate General of Japan in Istanbul, opened at the Beyoğlu Municipality Art Gallery.

The event was attended by Japan's Consul General in Istanbul Kenichi Kasahara, as well as the Deputy Consul General of Pakistan in Istanbul Danish Mehmood, Deputy Consul General of Poland in Istanbul Dorota Andrzejak and art enthusiasts.

Beyoğlu Mayor Haydar Ali Yıldız, emphasizing that Japan often comes to mind when technology is mentioned, stated: "Technological products and designs produced there were an honorable stage evaluated by the whole world in subsequent periods. Today, we will have the opportunity to read and evaluate the hundred-year process of Japan-Türkiye relations in this exhibition."

Yıldız noted their close cooperation with Japan to evaluate Japan's experiences in earthquakes, saying: "From now on, of course, we will talk more about technology in Japan-Türkiye relations. In addition to cultural, economic and technological cooperation, we will also address nanotechnology and artificial intelligence in the coming period. I believe that these will strengthen the mutual cooperation between Japan and Türkiye."

A camera from the exhibition "From Yesterday to Today: 100 Japanese Designs," Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

Kasahara pointed out the economic growth and change Japan experienced after the war, saying, "In this exhibition, focusing on the theme of designs among these changes, we present daily needs, tools and services that add color to the lives of the Japanese people in the post-war period and today."

Touching on the relationship between Türkiye and Japan, Kasahara said, "Since the beginning of the relations between the two countries, not only the designs, which are the subject of this exhibition, but many other things have changed over time."

"However, the friendly relations between the two countries have never changed and have even turned into a deeper and more sincere bond. I sincerely hope that this friendship will continue in the next 100 years."

After the speeches, the exhibition, which is open to visit until March 3, was opened.

The exhibition showcases examples of Japanese-made furniture, electronics, tableware, cookware sets, clothing accessories and other daily life materials, including portable cassette players, game consoles, CD players and Atari, which were widely used in Türkiye in the 1990s, as well as toys, pens, cameras and stationery materials.