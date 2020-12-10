'The secret sea of the East': Lake Hazar in Turkey's Elazığ province

Many activities are offered at the lake, including several water sports and opportunities to hike at an elevation of 1,250 meters (4,101 feet) above sea level. The lake's shoreline stretches 56 kilometers (34.8 miles) between Mount Hazarbaba and Mastar, and is ideal for those who enjoy lounging on sandy beaches.
Beneath the lake's surface lurks a mysterious 4,000-year-old underwater city, which is thought to have been submerged since 1830. The Turkish Tourism and Culture Ministry is working to register this historic "Sunken City" on UNESCO's World Heritage List. Read more here.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.