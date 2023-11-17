Applications for the 10th year of the Istanbul Photo Awards, where the photos that define the world agenda compete, have opened.

The international news photography contest, organized by Anadolu Agency (AA) for the 10th time, aims to support press photography.

Every year, about 20,000 photos are sent to the Istanbul Photo Awards, which is recognized as one of the world’s top photography contests.

There is no requirement for applicants to be affiliated with a press organization to apply for the contest, which is open only to the participation of professional photographers.

Photographers can take part in the contest with newsworthy photographs taken between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Entries are being accepted in 10 categories: Single News, Story News, Single Sports, Story Sports, Single Nature and Environment, Story Nature and Environment, Single Daily Life, Story Daily Life, along with Single Portrait and Story Portrait.

Contestants may apply in all categories and submit both published and unpublished photos.

Extensive information about the application requirements of the contest, which provides accurate information about the photographers' personal information and details about the photograph, can be accessed from the website.

The Photo of the Year Award will be given to the photograph that stands in first place in the Single News category, and the photojournalist will receive a $6,000 prize.

The first-place winners in each category will be awarded $3,000, the second-place winners $1,500, and the third-place winners $1,000.

Two separate prizes worth $1,000 will be awarded to the works on discrimination among the applications made in all serial categories and the works of young photographers under the age of 28, especially for the decennial of the contest.

The contest jury, featuring star-studded figures from the photography world, will award the best photographs in April.

The jury members will evaluate the submitted photographs from many different points of view, such as technical proficiency, perspective, movement and emotion.

Applications are only available at istanbulphotoawards.com through Jan. 17, 2024.

Information about the photos, exhibitions, photo albums and jury members who have received awards in the past years can also be reached via the contest website.