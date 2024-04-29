The Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center is to celebrate the 120th anniversary of Hungarian cinema with the "Wide Angle" exhibition, initiated by the Hungarian National Film Institute in 2021 and received with great interest, will now be showcased on a smaller scale in Istanbul.

The birth of Hungarian cinema dates back to April 30, 1901, with the screening of the film "The Dance" at the Urania Science Theater in Budapest. This significant milestone commemorates the rich and diverse history of Hungarian cinema. The exhibition aims to present a comprehensive portrait of Hungarian cinema from its inception to the present day.

The first directed Hungarian movie, "The Dance," contains feature film elements. (Photo courtesy of the Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center)

The exhibition shares fascinating insights into silent and sound cinema eras, the golden ages of Hungarian cinema, award-winning contemporary films and awards won at major festivals. Additionally, it features Hungarian-born Oscar-winning filmmakers and film producers working in Hungary. A large infographic map visualizes the migration routes and destinations of Hungarian filmmakers.

The exhibition also focuses on other important elements such as the creative process, production technology and the film viewing experience. Visitors will have the opportunity to touch upon cinema history through a wide range of materials displayed, from projectors to original costumes.