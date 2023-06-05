The 14th International Istanbul Opera Festival, which will feature six performances staged by the State Opera and Ballet Directorates, is preparing for a magnificent opera extravaganza with the contribution of foreign guest soloist artists, choreographers and directors.

Set to take place between June 10-22 at Istanbul's iconic cultural center the Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM), which holds an important place in our country's cultural and artistic memory and combines high technology with the fusion of digital and art. The festival will welcome art lovers in the AKM's award-winning halls, the Turk Telekom Opera Hall and Theater Hall.

Gala concert

Featuring four major opera works, the gala concert will be held at the AKM Turk Telekom Opera Hall and will feature a rich program, including selected examples from famous composers' works, ranging from arias to Neapolitans, folk songs to popular songs. The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Murat Kodallı, will accompany renowned soloist artists.

The gala concert of the International Opera Festival's previous edition. (Photo courtesy of AKM)

Festival's landmark play

The 14th International Istanbul Opera Festival proudly presents Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera "The Abduction from the Seraglio," a timeless tradition that has graced the festival's stage since its inception. This remarkable work, influenced by the vibrant Turquerie movement of the 16th century, artfully combines Mozart's genius with the captivating essence of Turkish-Ottoman culture. With a directorial approach that pays homage to the classical style while incorporating references to the ongoing global pandemic, the production offers a unique and thought-provoking experience for the audience. It embarks on a journey through time, where music, culture and the contemporary world converge in harmony.

Izmir in festival for 1st time

Marking its debut in the festival, the Izmir State Opera and Ballet will captivate the audience with a masterpiece opera. Drawing inspiration from the renowned novel "The Lady of the Camellias" by French writer Alexandre Dumas, the mesmerizing opera "La Traviata" composed by Giuseppe Verdi with a libretto by Francesco Maria Piave promises an extraordinary operatic spectacle. Delving into the compelling life of the protagonist, Violetta Valery, who endures profound suffering and selflessly sacrifices for love, this production will transport viewers on a poignant journey. The performance will be on Thursday at the AKM Turk Telekom Opera Hall, promising an unforgettable evening immersed in the world of "La Traviata."

A scene from Umberto Giordano's "Andrea Chenier" opera. (Photo courtesy of AKM)

Ankara effect

Adding to the festival's grandeur, the Ankara State Opera and Ballet will grace the stage this year with its highly acclaimed premiere production. As the festival progresses, on the enchanting evening of Sunday, audiences will be treated to the captivating opera "Andrea Chenier," one of the esteemed works by Italian composer Umberto Giordano.

The Ankara State Opera and Ballet, led by the visionary director Recep Ayyılmaz, have meticulously crafted this production, weaving together direction and dramaturgy to bring the poignant tale to life. Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, the opera unfolds the brief yet impactful life journey of a poet condemned to death for his unwavering ideals. Immerse yourself in this mesmerizing experience as the opera transports you to the era, complemented by meticulously designed period sets and costumes.

Festival ends with 'Aida'

The 14th International Istanbul Opera Festival reaches its splendid conclusion with the grandeur of the opera "Aida." On the evening of Thursday, the Ankara and Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Directorates unite their creative forces to present the timeless masterpiece by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi.

As the curtains draw to a close, prepare to be enraptured by the opulence of this joint production. With a stellar cast of soloists, a harmonious choir, and graceful dancers, the stage will come alive with a spectacle that will etch its memory in your heart. Guiding the artistic vision is the renowned Italian director, Vincenzo Grisostomi Travaglini, who weaves his expertise to bring forth a truly mesmerizing production that will leave an indelible mark on the festival's finale.