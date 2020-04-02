The 31st Ankara International Film Festival was postponed as part of measures against the novel coronavirus, which has so far claimed 277 lives in Turkey.

According to an official statement, the 11-day event was scheduled to begin on June 4. This year's festival had received 1,278 submissions. However, the organizers decided to postpone it to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.

There are currently 15,679 confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions. The global death toll from the virus has hit over 47,200 with more than 938,300 confirmed cases and 194,400 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.