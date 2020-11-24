Hosted by actor Richard Kind, the International Emmy Awards was streamed online for the first time ever on Nov. 23 on iemmys.tv. The 48th edition of the event, where leading television producers from around the world showcase their programming and compete to be recognized, presented one Special Award and 12 Emmys across 11 categories. The awards were presented by actors Kelsey Asbille, Haluk Bilginer, Paul Blackthorne, Tituss Burgess and Indira Varma among others.

Indian web show “Delhi Crime” won the award for Best Drama Series, garnering the first-ever Emmy for a program from India. While Brazilian “Ninguem Ta Olhando” (“Nobody’s Looking”) received Best Comedy Series Award, Glenda Jackson was chosen as best actress for her role as Maud in “Elizabeth Is Missing."

Watch Haluk Bilginer present the Emmy to 2020 Best Performance by an Actor Winner Billy Barratt for "Responsible Child" at the 48th International Emmy Awards. #iemmys #iemmyWIN https://t.co/vZhhO6Cuoa — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 24, 2020

Billy Barratt,13, accepted the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor for his role as Ray in “Responsible Child." Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer, who won the same award last year for his performance in the TV series “Şahsiyet” (“Persona”), presented the Emmy to the young actor. Barratt is the youngest actor ever nominated and winning in this category.

“Responsible Child” also won the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series Award at the ceremony. “Award for Best Short-Form Series went to “#MartyIsDead." “Orfaos Da Terra” (“Orphans Of a Nation”) won the award for Best Telenovela.

The Documentary Award was presented to “For Sama” and Best Arts Programming Award was given to France’s “Vertige De La Chute/Ressaca." “Old People's Home For 4-Year-Olds” won Best Non-Scripted Entertainment.