Bringing art lovers and collectors together with the works of local and foreign artists, the fourth Artweeks@Akaretler begins on Oct. 28.

Artweeks@Akaretler, a program consisting of exhibitions, interviews with artists and workshops, will host artworks at the Akaretler Sıraevler in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district until Nov. 8, 2020.

Organized by Bilgili Holding and Sabiha Kurtulmuş, the program will host renowned galleries Anna Laudel, The Empire Project, Ferda Art Platform, Gama, Martch Art Project, Merkur, Mine Sanat, Pi Artworks, Pilevneli and x-ist, featuring artworks from various disciplines.

A view of Akaretler Sıraevler.

The Ara Güler Museum will join Artweeks@Akaretler with a special selection at building No. 35. Another selection from the Volkan Demirel-Baha Toygar collection, curated by Ekrem Yalçındağ, will be exhibited at building No. 37-39 and a solo exhibition by Şerife Ercantürk Bilgili will be showcased at building No. 55.

After a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Artweeks@Akaretler will offer artists and galleries an opportunity to meet with art lovers once again. The program will take all precautionary measures against the coronavirus and offer free admission at building No. 25-27, 35, 37-39 and 55.

About Akaretler Sıraevler

Built in 1875 by Sarkis Balyan, on Ottoman Sultan Abdülaziz’s instruction, Akaretler Sıraevler was used by officials of the Dolmabahçe Palace at that time. The houses, built on an area of 60,000 square meters, were restored by Bilgili Holding and features offices, luxury residences, shops, cafes and restaurants. Akaretler Sıraevler project has been awarded by the London-based Urban Land Institute (ULI) with Excellence Prize in 2009.