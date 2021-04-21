Verdict in Floyd murder brings joy, tears and calls for change

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, which set off worldwide protests, violence and a reexamination of racism and policing in America.
People march through the streets after the verdict was announced in Derek Chauvin's case, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., April 20, 2021.
The jury reached its verdict Tuesday, less than a year after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the 46-year-old black man down with a knee to his neck last May.
Joseph Ravago wipes tears from the eyes of Kamaile Elderts in Washington, after the verdict in Minneapolis, in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was announced, U.S., April 20, 2021.
After the decision was announced, crowds across the country celebrated, honking car horns, streaming through the streets with signs of Floyd's face and breaking down in tears.
Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, left, and attorney Ben Crump raise their hands in triumph during a news conference after the murder conviction against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021.
But the joy was tinged with the realization that much work remains to be done to bring about lasting change.
People celebrate after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021..
In Houston’s Third Ward, a historically black neighborhood where Floyd grew up, James Walker, 39, called the verdict bittersweet.
People gather inside a convenience store in the Houston neighborhood where George Floyd grew up, to listen to the verdict in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in Houston, Texas, U.S., April 20, 2021.
Floyd’s “life is still gone. I wouldn’t call it a celebration. Let’s call it a premature step for what needs to be for everybody ... I’m happy for the outcome,” Walker said.
Chiara Campbell, from left, Nyasia Thompson and Jaylah Lesesne embrace following a march through downtown Atlanta, Georgia, after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of three counts in the death of George Floyd, U.S., April 20, 2021.
A Los Angeles Police helicopter hovers as Joyce Robertson, foreground, clenches her fist at the intersection of Florence and Normandie Avenues in Los Angeles, after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, U.S., April 20, 2021.
