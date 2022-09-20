Visitors may feel a rush of emotion while visiting digital art spaces where they can immerse themselves in fantastic worlds. New York City, which follows the art trends closely, has opened a new digital arts center called Hall des Lumieres. Hosted in the former Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, Hall des Lumieres is the city’s latest permanent center for custom-designed immersive events.

Nohlab, a studio describing itself as one producing interdisciplinary experiences around art, design and technology, opened an immersive experience titled “5 MOVEMENTS” at Hall des Lumieres on Sept. 14.

The show is a 10-minute immersive audiovisual experience, exploring the relationship of human body movement with space and time using five different types of motion chiseled by five performers. By capturing fleeing phases of performers’ movements in succeeding phases of motion, the emotion and essence of each motion are incorporated into three dimensions. The exhibit connects the dots between traces of movements, some phenomena that human senses are most often unable to perceive in real-time.

Funda Karayel takes photos at “5 MOVEMENTS,” Hall des Lumieres, New York. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

Inspired by several different types of dance from traditional tribal dances and ballet to street style, hip-hop and contemporary performances, five movements of music unify various beats of the world, including African, contemporary classic, electronica, instrumental hip-hop and Asian.

“5 MOVEMENTS” brings together projects that articulate the art of dance and digital languages. When I visited the exhibition, I felt so proud of the performers, Kaya Godfrey, Mine Izgi, Deniz Keskin and Büşra Ay. Ay is a Turkish professional ballet dancer at Istanbul State Opera and Ballet. Also, other Turkish performers Keskin and Izgi spellbindingly dance in projected images and videos while being accompanied by vibrant lighting and emotional music.

I think no immersive art experience will sell tickets quickier than the Hall des Lumieres exhibit. I saw long lines at the door and a long waiting list. You won't want to miss New York City's newest immersive art space and its perfect exhibits, either!