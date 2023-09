Not long ago, the Mevlana Museum, which had undergone the most comprehensive restoration work in its history, had once again greeted the city with its historic "Green Dome." However, it suffered significant damage during a storm in 2022, with its ornate tiles falling one by one, leading to its closure once again.

An aerial view of Mevlana Museum in Konya, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2023.

AA