The Green Crescent is now accepting applications for the fifth edition of the International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest under the theme “New Generation and New Generation Addictions.” The international contest is open to amateur and professional cartoonists alike, and entries can be submitted on the competition's website until Jan. 31, 2021.

Works submitted to the contest are expected to focus on the causes of addiction, how addiction spreads, the effects of addiction and responsibilities related to online betting and online gambling addiction, under the headings “The Effects of the Pandemic” and “Digital Games.”

This cartoon by Faruk Düz received third prize in the International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest 2020.

The International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest has attracted increasing interest over the last four years, with 479 cartoonists from 55 countries submitting 908 different artworks to last year’s contest. Underlining that cartoons can be effective tools for raising awareness about addiction and drawing attention to the damage it can cause, Green Crescent General Manager Nurullah Atalan believes artists will explain, in creative ways, the habits of the new generation, how technology misuse transforms into addiction and the effect of the pandemic on these topics. “We expect cartoonists from all over the globe to be excited about coming up with works depicting a problem that affects the entire world, and we are anticipating intensive participation from abroad, as has been the case in previous events. We are looking forward to seeing entries that inspire us in our own works with their images and messages,” he added.

Works submitted to the contest will be evaluated by cartoonists and experts in the field of addiction. At the end of the contest, the first prize of TL 12,500 ($1,630), the second prize of TL 10,000 and the third prize of TL 7,500 will be given to the creators of the best entries. Additionally, three entries will receive excellence awards of TL 3,500, and one will be selected for the “Mazhar Osman Award,” also awarded TL 3,500.

The Green Crescent will give out prizes totaling TL 44,000 at the 5th International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest.