Dozens dead in India after pedestrian bridge collapses

Prateek Vasava, who swam to the river bank after falling from the bridge, told 24 Hours Gujarati-language news channel that he witnessed several children drop into the river.
People gather as rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022.
CCTV footage of the incident showed a group of young men trying to rock the bridge from side to side while others took the photos before they tumbled into the river below as the cables gave way.
A satellite image shows the site of the suspension bridge a day after its collapse, in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022.
Those arrested included ticketing clerks accused of letting too many people onto the bridge and contractors that had been in charge of repair work.
Onlookers gather near the river as the emergency rescue operation continues following the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Nov. 1, 2022.
