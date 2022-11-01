Daily Sabah logo

Dozens dead in India after pedestrian bridge collapses

by Agencies Nov 01, 2022 5:27 pm +03 +03:00

At least 135 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers collapsed, plunging them into the river below.

The collapse Jhulto Pu pedestrian suspension bridge is seen in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Nov. 1, 2022.

EPA

Reuters TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

People cling on to the collapsed suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 30, 2022.

Reuters

Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.

Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022.

Reuters

A number of children were among the victims.

A security personnel stands near the damaged suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Nov. 1, 2022.

Reuters

Prateek Vasava, who swam to the river bank after falling from the bridge, told 24 Hours Gujarati-language news channel that he witnessed several children drop into the river.

People gather as rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022.

Reuters

"I wanted to pull some of them along with me but they had drowned or got swept away," he said.

Rescuers conduct a search operation after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Nov. 1, 2022.

Reuters

The bridge had collapsed in just a few seconds, he added.

A shoe lies near the damaged suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Nov. 1, 2022.

Reuters

Authorities said more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse.

Army soldiers carry the body of a victim in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022.

Reuters

The bridge had drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays.

Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022.

Reuters

The 230-meter bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century and had been closed for renovation for six months before it was reopened for the public last week.

People remove debris after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022.

Reuters

Opposition party leaders alleged that the government had not conducted a thorough technical assessment and load-bearing capacity before it was opened to the public.

People carry coffins containing the bodies of victims for their burial in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022.

Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party was also criticized by opposition parties for what they called an unseemingly fresh paint job for the hospital treating victims ahead of his visit.

Rescuers search for survivors in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022.

Reuters

For his part, Modi demanded that lessons be learned as he visited the site of the bridge collapse.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the site of the collapsed bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Nov. 1, 2022.

EPA

The bridge was considerably over its carrying capacity, according to media reports, as it attracted a particularly large crowd on Sunday.

A view of the damaged suspension bridge after it collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Nov. 1, 2022.

Reuters

CCTV footage of the incident showed a group of young men trying to rock the bridge from side to side while others took the photos before they tumbled into the river below as the cables gave way.

A satellite image shows the site of the suspension bridge a day after its collapse, in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022.

Plant Labs PCB via Reuters

Police arrested nine people on Monday under penal code sections including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Rescue workers work in the area where the bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Nov. 1, 2022.

EPA

Those arrested included ticketing clerks accused of letting too many people onto the bridge and contractors that had been in charge of repair work.

Onlookers gather near the river as the emergency rescue operation continues following the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Nov. 1, 2022.

EPA

