The fifth edition of the International Red Crescent Amity Short Film Festival will kick off in Istanbul on Dec. 22, 2022. This year's event is dedicated to eminent Turkish folk artist Neşet Ertaş.

The four-day event is being organized by Balkon Film and sponsored by state lender Halkbank, with Anadolu Agency (AA) as its global communications partner. A total of 48 short films and 16 documentaries from 27 countries will be screened at five different venues in the Turkish metropolis, while several distinguished speakers will participate in various panel discussions.

The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony on Dec. 25. Honorary awards will be presented to renowned Turkish actors Ayla Algan and Yusuf Sezgin. Launched in 2018, the festival, according to organizers, "aims to be a source of inspiration for filmmakers and produce films to remind the audience of the importance of friendship."