The Golden Baklava Film Academy 9th International Student Film Festival, organized by the Faculty of Communication at Hasan Kalyoncu University, took place with a record-breaking number of participants on Dec. 10-12. The festival concluded with a spectacular gala night where the winners were announced.

Held on the campus of Hasan Kalyoncu University, the festival received a total of 1,555 film submissions from 103 countries across categories such as fiction, documentary, animation and artificial intelligence. Aspiring filmmakers had the opportunity to enhance their skills through workshops, screenings, discussions and cultural tours held throughout the festival.

The festival’s jury, led by professor Nezih Orhon, included actor Oktay Kaynarca, film critic Mehmet Açar and actors Didem Uğurlu and Eylül Tumbar. Over the course of three days, students participated in interviews with jury members and celebrated figures from the cinema world. The festival also featured a surprise guest appearance by young actor Gökhan Mumcu.

Renowned Turkish actor Oktay Kaynarca presents the award to director Cerine Raouraoua for her animated film "My Father’s Car" at the Golden Baklava Film Academy 9th International Student Film Festival, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

Hub for young filmmakers

During the gala night, Haluk Kalyoncu, vice chairperson of the HKÜ board of trustees, addressed the guests: "We are very happy to bring together students from various countries and universities with art lovers under our university's roof. The unique feature of this festival is that it is exclusively for students, giving them the opportunity to be discovered and supported as their amateur projects are introduced to the professional sector. The Golden Baklava Film Academy is part of Hasan Kalyoncu University’s commitment to research, education, and social, cultural and artistic activities. Through workshops that help students discover their potential talents and creative works that are rewarded with jury reviews, this student film academy has become an important platform. As you continue to produce quality work, Hasan Kalyoncu University will continue to support you and connect you with filmmakers and artists. I would like to express my gratitude on behalf of the university administration and our students to all the artists, jury members, actors and directors who have joined us to accompany you on your professional journey."

Professor Türkay Dereli, rector of Hasan Kalyoncu University, addressed the young filmmakers, emphasizing: "At Hasan Kalyoncu University, we aim not only to provide the best education for our students but also to prepare them for the competitive cinema industry. I believe that the Golden Baklava International Student Film Festival, through its workshops, discussions and screenings, will gain greater international recognition and contribute to the dynamic future of the cinema industry."

At the Altın Baklava Film Festival, 19 films were awarded across four categories: "Fiction," "Documentary," "Animation" and "Artificial Intelligence."

"Strange Bird" (Fiction), "White Dove" (Artificial Intelligence), "Shattered Memory" (Documentary) and "My Father’s Car" (Animation) received first-place awards.

In the "Special Awards" category, the "Jury Special Award" was presented to "Squashed," directed by Hazal Beril Çam and "The Contact," directed by Mert Erez.

In memory of the late Hasan Kalyoncu, who laid the foundation of the university in 2008, the "Hasan Kalyoncu Special Award" was presented to "Yavuz," directed by Dilara Kuyanç and Emirhan Özcan. The award was presented by professor Türkay Dereli, the university's rector.