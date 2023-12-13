Internationally acclaimed Colombian writer Laura Restrepo, known for her literary contributions and activism, arrived in Istanbul as part of a special event that celebrates the life and works of Alvaro Mutis, a Colombian writer, poet and author, who received several prestigious awards during his lifetime, including the Cervantes Prize, one of the most esteemed literary awards in the Spanish-speaking world, in 2001.

Born in Bogota, Colombia, in 1950, Restrepo's visit coincides with the celebration of Alvaro Mutis' hundredth death anniversary. As part of these commemorative celebrations, an exceptional event has been organized, featuring a rich and insightful conversation between Laura Restrepo and the expert poet on Mutis' work, Diego Valverde Villena, in Istanbul's Cervantes Institute.

The esteemed author, recognized for her insightful portrayals of Colombian sociopolitical issues, is set to engage with Turkish readers through her newest work, "Canción de antiguos amantes" ("The Song of Ancient Lovers").