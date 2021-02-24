Akbank Sanat, which has spurred the dynamics of contemporary art and supported young artists since its inception, will launch its newest exhibition “Dystopian Sound Art” on March 9. Following the organization's “6 Artists in Search of a Precedent” show, “Dystopian Sound Art” will open the doors to a realm where visitors will experience dystopian elements to prevent our world from turning into an anti-utopia.

Curated by Selçuk Artut and Jeremy Woodruff, the exhibition features the works of Alper Maral, Alp Tuğan, Antye Greie, Başar Ünder, Brandon LaBelle, Chelsea Leventhal, FM Einheit & Siegfried Zielinski, Georg Werner, Hans Peter Kuhn, Laura Mello, Metacreation Lab, Phil Edelstein, RAW, Seth Cluett and Zafer Aracagök.

Alp Tuğan will also take place in the "Dystopian Sound Art" exhibition.

Sharing the details of the exhibition, curators Artut and Woodruff said: “In our world, which is subsided into deep silence today, we all experience what dystopia looks like under the shadow of the current pandemic. Are we really in a dystopia now? After all, wouldn’t we experience a real dystopia when the lives of old, powerless and sick people were not considered valuable enough to take the tough measures needed to save them? Let’s suppose that we’re really living in a dystopia right now; could we have gained anything from it? We wonder if there are even pure and ugly truths that we can accept thanks to this dystopia? And is there a way to get us out of the edge of this abyss? We are inviting you to dare to have fun with dystopias and challenge dystopias in a homeopathic way at ‘Dystopian Sound Art.’”

The exhibition will be free and can be visited until June 15 at Akbank Sanat.