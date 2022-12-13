Akbank Sanat's latest exhibition, "Digital Serendipity,” activates Türkiye's artistic dynamic, giving place to international projects in different disciplines of art since the day it was founded.

The exhibition curated by new media artist Helena Nikonole, examines the phenomenon of artificial neural networks in the language of new media art. Within the framework of the project, artificial intelligence (AI) is considered both a tool and a philosophical concept, and its impact on contemporary art, culture, people and society is examined. In the exhibition, both the projects of the leading names of new media art from around the world and the works of young artists experimenting at the intersection of art and technology meet the audience.

“There is a positive image of singularity in mass culture, namely AI. On the other hand, it is portrayed as a rival to human intelligence, trying to surpass and go beyond the "flawed and outdated" human brain. But today's AI is a much more complex phenomenon, ethically and politically," the curator opined.

Thanks to its diversity and versatility, modern AI is widely used not only in science, business, health care and education but also in art, design and music. Thus, it helps us to discover not only new planets and medicines but also new aesthetic forms. On the other hand, machine learning algorithms have many limitations and supposed biases that they can learn from the data they process.

Despite this, AI has already created feedback loops, influencing what goes on in the physical world, and becoming an instrument of many forms of "algorithmic control."

The exhibition brings together many approaches working with AI in new media art: An examination of neural networks aesthetics, a critical view of their impact on the modern world. Projects that bring art and innovation together and enable us to understand the role played by modern technologies better.

"Digital Serendipity” can be visited until Feb. 11 accompanied by tours, artistic discussions and panels under the guidance of the curator.