Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Illuminated streets, migrants and protest: Weekly top photos

by agencies Dec 19, 2021 5:19 pm +03 +03:00

A surfer dressed as Santa Claus rides an artificial wave in a 0.6 degree Celsius (33 degrees Fahrenheit) cold water in the Alaia Bay surf wave pool surrounded by the Swiss Alps, in Sion, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Migrants get on an inflatable dinghy as they leave the coast of northern France to cross the English Channel, in Wimereux, near Calais, France, Dec. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a factory at the industrial park "FINSA II" in Santa Catarina, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, Dec. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters light flares during a demonstration against measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A meteor streaks across the night sky as the Geminid meteor shower reached its maximum in the early morning, in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, Dec. 14, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Freight lorries are seen queuing on A20 road into the Port of Dover, in Dover, Britain, Dec. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People sift through debris after a fuel truck exploded killing dozens of people amid reports that nearby residents had attempted to take fuel from the vehicle before it exploded, in Cap Haitien, Haiti, Dec. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Teddy Bear sits among the remains of what were once houses after extreme weather hit the area, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Dec. 13, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Children run inside the Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing, host of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, China, Dec. 13, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

This photograph taken on December 15, 2021, shows a general view of the "Baie des Anges" at sunset on the french riviera in Nice.

(AFP Photo)

A pedestrian walks past Christmas decorations in front of the Bolshoi Theatre in central Moscow, Dec. 14, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A woman walks near the "Vaia Dragon," a sculpture made by Italian artist Marco Martalar in Lavarone near Trento, Alps Region, Northeastern Italy, Dec. 13, 2021. Venetian artist Martalar creates his works from wooden debris of the Vaia windstorm that hit the Veneto region in October 2018, destroying thousands of hectares of forest, shattering the Italian forest system. The artist goes to the affected places to search and collect pieces of roots without any use of tools, only with his bare hands. The sculpture of the "Drago Vaia" represents the fury of nature that has struck these areas.

(AP Photo)

Migrants are helped ashore by an RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat at a beach in Dungeness on the southeast coast of England, Dec. 16, 2021. A report by prison inspectors and independent monitors has found that conditions for migrants detained on the Kent coast after arriving in small boats remain very poor.

A bird's eye of the illuminated ghats on the bank of the river Ganges are seen in the evening after the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, a promenade that connects the sacred Ganges River with the centuries-old temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Varanasi, India, Dec. 13, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A mosque covered in snow seen in Sivas, Turkey, Dec. 19, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.