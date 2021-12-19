Illuminated streets, migrants and protest: Weekly top photos

A woman walks near the "Vaia Dragon," a sculpture made by Italian artist Marco Martalar in Lavarone near Trento, Alps Region, Northeastern Italy, Dec. 13, 2021. Venetian artist Martalar creates his works from wooden debris of the Vaia windstorm that hit the Veneto region in October 2018, destroying thousands of hectares of forest, shattering the Italian forest system. The artist goes to the affected places to search and collect pieces of roots without any use of tools, only with his bare hands. The sculpture of the "Drago Vaia" represents the fury of nature that has struck these areas.
Migrants are helped ashore by an RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat at a beach in Dungeness on the southeast coast of England, Dec. 16, 2021. A report by prison inspectors and independent monitors has found that conditions for migrants detained on the Kent coast after arriving in small boats remain very poor.
A bird's eye of the illuminated ghats on the bank of the river Ganges are seen in the evening after the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, a promenade that connects the sacred Ganges River with the centuries-old temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Varanasi, India, Dec. 13, 2021.
