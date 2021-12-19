Illuminated streets, migrants and protest: Weekly top photos

A woman walks near the "Vaia Dragon," a sculpture made by Italian artist Marco Martalar in Lavarone near Trento, Alps Region, Northeastern Italy, Dec. 13, 2021. Venetian artist Martalar creates his works from wooden debris of the Vaia windstorm that hit the Veneto region in October 2018, destroying thousands of hectares of forest, shattering the Italian forest system. The artist goes to the affected places to search and collect pieces of roots without any use of tools, only with his bare hands. The sculpture of the "Drago Vaia" represents the fury of nature that has struck these areas.

(AP Photo)